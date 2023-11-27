SecureMyScholarship - The ed-tech startup putting Dubai universities on the map

November 27, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

SecureMyScholarship, a Dubai based edtech startup, is revolutionizing the higher education landscape in Dubai and significantly enhancing its global appeal. With a unique platform that streamlines access to university scholarships and bursaries, SecureMyScholarship bridges the gap between local talent and global opportunity. This initiative not only elevates the academic profile of students in the region but also attracts a wider international audience to Dubai’s universities.

SecureMyScholarship.com, founded by Dubai residents Craig and Ian Fernandes in November 2021, is on a mission to disburse $100 million in university scholarships. Originally from Mumbai India, this father-son venture aims to create a fair chance for students from all walks of life to access scholarship opportunities for quality higher education. In a short span, the company has grown to a team of 25 across five countries and secured over $500,000 from investors who support their mission to democratize higher education.

The platform is a hub for over 80,000 courses from more than 350 partner universities, with over 150 university partners in the USA offering scholarships for students, including Arizona State University, Cleveland State University, and the University of Massachusetts. In Dubai, SecureMyScholarship connects students with scholarships at all private universities in the fast growing Emirate, including the University of Wollongong Dubai, Heriot-Watt Dubai and the University of Birmingham Dubai.

SecuremyScholarship is on a mission to unlock the full potential of the UAE’s higher education sector and is focusing on bringing Dubai’s universities into the limelight, showcasing the quality and competitiveness of the city’s education institutions to a worldwide audience. In 2022, SecureMyScholarship became the largest education platform for students looking to study in Dubai, accounting for over five percent of total private university enrolments in the city, and has only grown on its lead in 2023.

By dismantling financial barriers, SecureMyScholarship ensures that the brightest minds can access Dubai’s top-tier education institutes, regardless of their economic background. There is a lot that Dubai has to offer for prospective students - affordable tuition, global degrees, world-class connectivity and a thriving local economy.

Students graduating from Dubai’s universities emerge as competitive participants in the global job market, equipped with the skills and knowledge that today’s employers value. This edge draws students from across continents to the UAE, each seeking to be part of a vibrant and cosmopolitan academic community.

On SecureMyScholarship.com, students can filter courses by program, academic level, budget, and location. Each university profile details fee waivers, bursaries, and scholarships, offering a transparent view into the often murky waters of scholarships and bursaries. Applications are straightforward and quick, and the service ensures each is vetted before being sent to universities. Responses typically come within one to three weeks, and there’s no charge for the application process. By leveraging advanced technology and data analytics, the startup ensures deserving students find the right financial support to pursue their educational aspirations in Dubai, thus fostering a more diverse and dynamic student body.

SecureMyScholarship’s innovative platform is a cornerstone in this educational revolution. By matching students with suitable scholarships and providing bespoke guidance, SecureMyScholarship is not just a young new EdTech startup, but a beacon of opportunity, illuminating the path for global scholars to Dubai’s doors.

Earlier this year, Zuha Ihsan, a native of Dubai, secured a 46% scholarship to Murdoch University Dubai. She says, “The process from application on the platform to submission to scheduling a tour of the university was seamlessly facilitated by the team. Thank you SecureMyScholarship”.

As Dubai’s universities continue to climb global rankings, SecureMyScholarship remains at the forefront of this ascent, contributing to the city’s growing reputation as a prestigious academic destination. Through strategic partnerships and continuous innovation, SecureMyScholarship is not only changing the game for students in the UAE but also setting a new standard for EdTech startups worldwide.

With the relentless pursuit of academic excellence and its welcoming approach to international students, Dubai is swiftly becoming synonymous with quality education. SecureMyScholarship proudly contributes to this reputation, one scholarship at a time.

About SecureMyScholarship

SecureMyScholarship.com, an innovative ed-tech startup, is dedicated to making higher education more attainable for students around the world. With an advanced scholarship search tool and collaborations with universities worldwide, the platform seeks to lower the economic hurdles to obtaining a good education. Launched by Craig and Ian Fernandes in November 2021, SecureMyScholarship has already changed thousands of lives by distributing more than $7 million in scholarships.

"This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release."

