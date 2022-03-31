LAPCARE Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad launched for PRO Gamers with 3 intake and 3 exhaust fans

March 31, 2022 13:55 IST

CARE Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad is the avant-garde product by the brand in the laptop cooling pad category. It is a class apart from the other products on its roster and effectively draws out heat from the laptop and supplies cool air to the chassis. Despite sporting complicated circuitry, the LAPCARE Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad is visually stunning due to its configurable RBG lighting and the overall contoured design. It is designed to appeal to gamers who want a worthy addition to their desk setup and are looking for a cooling pad that stands out on the desk. The cooling pad also comes with a mobile phone stand that retracts out of the base and can be used to monitor the notifications on the phone while using the laptop.

LAPCARE Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad is a class apart product because it lets you take control of the fan profiles and tweak it to the desired levels. The bright LED display depicts the settings in use and informs about the fan’s speed levels. LAPCARE paid minute attention to details with this premium cooling and designed it to draw the hot air out of the system as well. The three exhaust fans effectively draw out the chassis’ hot air, and the bigger fans push cool air into the laptop.

The metal plate underneath provides a robust platform to hold the laptop, and the frame can accommodate even the biggest laptops from Alienware and Acer Predator that are gigantic in construction due to their performance-focused design and components. LAPCARE Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad features seven levels of height adjustment and can easily handle the laptop at an angle for extended eye comfort. Its base uses rubber feet that firmly affix the laptop cooling pad on the surface and are extremely useful for slippery tabletops. LAPCARE offers “Buy from anywhere, get warranty anywhere in India.“ Warranty program and is among the very few brands that do so.

Advertising

Advertising

Encapsulating such enticing features into a budget package makes LAPCARE stand out from the rest of the players in the computer peripherals industry. The consumer-focused approach is the reason behind the staggering sales of LAPCARE products because the brand believes in nurturing customer relationships. The brand recently hit the milestone of 20 crore sales and aims to double the number in the coming years. LAPCARE is consistently working on their accessories line-up for becoming the one-stop destination for all IT accessories.