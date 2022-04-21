April 21, 2022 16:12 IST

Is a digital card the same as a credit card? The answer is No. credit cards are physical cards that you can use for transactions. They are widely accessible but come with a number of charges. These include joining costs, annual fees, interest fees, and other hidden charges. Digital credit cards like LazyCard, as introduced by LazyPay, are radically different and come with a host of multifarious benefits for consumers. In addition, they are more convenient and advanced in comparison to mainstream credit card options.

What are the differences with digital cards, and how they’re better

1. They come in both virtual and physical forms at times, making them the best credit card alternatives in modern times.

2. They offer cutting-edge security in terms of personal details and are highly flexible with regard to their usage.

3. They do not come with hidden costs or other exorbitant costs like credit cards.

4. They often have lower rates of interest than credit cards.

5. They provide instant credit to their users.

6. They have massive acceptability across merchants and retailers across the country, which may not be the case with all credit cards.

7. They have a quicker integration and application procedure as compared to credit cards.

As can be seen, digital cards are more dynamic as financial payment and transaction solutions for consumers in today’s times. This helps them steal a march over credit card solutions available today. On that note, here’s taking a closer look at LazyCard, which has redefined this space completely in recent times.

Pioneering digital card solutions

While there are several options available today, there are digital card solutions that are more extensive, offering long-term benefits, flexibility and convenience alike. If you have been doing your homework on the best credit card solutions in recent times, at least digitally, you must have heard of LazyCard. This solution offers what could well be the ultimate one for thousands of users worldwide. Here are some of the core points which make this digital card an attractive option for anyone:

- The LazyCard comes in a physical avatar as well, giving more options to consumers.

- Fast and paperless KYC to get started along with zero annual/joining charges.

- Zero hidden charges.

- Limit of Rs. 5 lakh which is higher than many other counterparts in the market.

- Up to 5% cashback on each purchase with INR 500 as cashback on the very first transaction.

- It has 99.50% acceptance throughout the country and a vast spectrum of merchants.

- It is a Lifetime Free Card with low and reasonable rates of interest.

- Adheres to all RBI guidelines and created in partnership with Visa and SBM, ensuring complete safety of customer money and details.

- Total functionality via the LazyPay App. Easy Google Play Store/Apple App Store downloads are available.

- You get redeemable points, discount coupons and other special offers.

The best part is that repaying your LazyCard bill gives a positive boost to your credit score every time! You can use this digital card solution to gradually build up your credit score and overall creditworthiness over time. It overcomes the 24-hour or short-term usage limitations of some digital cards while offering physical and virtual operations, attractive rewards, low-interest rates, a high limit, easy eligibility guidelines, and swift setup processes. This makes the LazyCard the best credit card alternative you can use for maintaining your financial health! To learn more about the LazyCard and its activation process, check out this video, or visit the LazyPay website today.