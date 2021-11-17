From Actors, Rappers to Olympians, Celebrity NFTs are the new Talk of the Town

17 November 2021 14:34 IST

Fintech Investment Ltd. (FIL) / nOFTEN: Indian superstars from the world of Bollywood and Sports industry are ready to roll out their exclusive NFT’s with nOFTEN marketplace - World’s largest celeb-centric marketplace.

The booming wave of the non-fungible token (NFT) has influenced celebrities to jump on the bandwagon of creating and distributing their own NFTs. Recently, international rapper The Game along with some of the top names of the Bollywood and Sports industry, including famous singer Mika Singh, rapper and singer Raftaar, Bohemia the Punjabi rap star, leading celeb photographer Dabboo Ratnani, celeb fashion designer Lubna Adams, world boxing champions Mary Kom, Vijendra Singh, Lovlina Borgohain, India’s first heavy-weight Champion Great Khali, Indian hockey team captains ​​Manpreet Singh, Rani Rampal, table tennis player Manika Batra, famous athlete Hima Das, top YouTuber Amit Bandana and actresses and influencers like Jannat Zubair, Nikki Tamboli,Reem Sameer.took to Twitter to announce their association with nOFTEN - the world’s largest celeb-centric NFT platform to sell their exclusive NFT artworks.

Launched in July 2021, nOFTEN offers a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between celebrities and their large fan base; its innovative NFT platform allows people to buy, sell or trade digital assets like pictures, music, video, or any other memorable token using the blockchain technology. The celeb-fan-centric marketplace of nOFTEN is a great monetization opportunity for the artists who can now incentivize their digital artifacts. In addition, it promises the artists exposure to the more extensive fan community on a single platform. nOFTEN’s Etherlite blockchain-backed platform allows the artists to track their every sale while providing them with the prospect of 4X-10X revenue generation. nOFTEN charges a minimal 15% fee from the artists, making it a profitable avenue for them.

As Indian investors are getting more involved in the crypto market, there’s an immense interest to buy NFTs in India. In fact, The volume of NFTs that are traded in the market has increased by 43% from April 2021 to June 2021. This exceptional growth can be attributed primarily to their uniqueness. Unlike its cousin cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) offer a unique value in each data unit, making them popular for exchanging rare collectibles and art creations. In the digital economy, when the artists are witnessing their designs being copied and distributed for free, NFTs present before them a unique opportunity to generate revenue streams of their brand value without the presence of any middle-man.

Moreover, Blockchain technology guarantees verified artworks, eliminating the risk of forgery. Talking about their NFT platform, nOFTEN founder said,

It's mind-boggling to see how NFT is becoming a favorite topic amongst artists and how they are welcoming the innovative concept of direct connection with their fan base. The opportunities & the horizon of growth possibilities that are present within this space is beyond imagination."

With an overhauled NFT marketplace strategically focussed on Celebrity-Fan relationship, nOFTEN is truly bridging a much-celebrated relation among millions of people. The platform has already onboarded more than 20 celebrities from various domains and interests and actively supports upcoming influencers.

One aspect that distinguishes nOFTEN from similar NFT focused projects is its entirely celebrity-centric marketplace that shows celebrities' real-life activities and memorable moments.

nOFTEN is moving towards revolutionizing the creative world by making NFTs accessible to everyone in the world by curating several categories of NFT such as Memories, Arts, Music, Merchandise and Live zones.

By onboarding, the Actors, Rappers Olympians superstars, nOFTEN envisions bringing the audience much closer to the NFT ecosystem and making the overall experience attractive.

There will be a lot more to look out for on the marketplace as the nOFTEN team is working day and night to onboard the artists of every genre, offering one-of-a-kind collections and personal interaction opportunities on the marketplace to give a whole new experience to nOFTEN users

