Planning your next holiday? 4 things to consider

11 November 2020 10:59 IST

After the gap year that was 2020, everyone is bracing to explore the outdoors in 2021 as lockdowns ease and restrictions get lifted. The global pandemic took away the luxury of travelling in 2020 and to compensate for that, holidays are on the top of everyone’s bucket list for 2021.

International borders are opening up but there is a growing preference among Indian travellers for domestic, exotic locations. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a distinct change in our travelling behaviour – from one or two international vacations a year, Indians are now keen to take multiple domestic holidays. Staycations, workations and weekend getaways are the trends set to pick up in the coming year.

Chances are, you might have been browsing your Instagram feeds looking for travel inspirations to plan a domestic holiday in 2021. However, before you start packing, start planning to make your post-pandemic trip a safe one:

1. Mode of transport: The debate over flying versus driving will linger in our living rooms for months to come. While air travel has begun, it isn’t safe for all to journey by air just yet. It is imperative to not overexpose the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing conditions to public modes of transport like trains, flights and buses. Considering the safety of your family, it is best to opt for the classic road trip and drive within the safety of your car.

2. Safety on road: While embarking on your journey, stock up on masks and other precautionary materials like sanitisers, shields, gloves, etc. The pandemic has taught us lessons on how to avoid personal contact and practise social distancing by accessing everything online. It is best to not carry any documents in a physical format that will be exchanged by multiple hands. Avoid using cash as much as possible and opt for online transactions for money transfers and making any payments on the go. Try to limit the number of pit stops on your way to the destination, unless you want to stretch your legs on long-distance trips. If you are concerned about the hygiene of the restaurants you plan to eat at, carry home food, water and snacks to keep all the passengers satisfied.

3. Private spaces over hotel stays: For obvious reasons, safety and cleanliness will be on the top of your list while booking a place to stay. Private villas, homestays are preferable to crowded hotels in the current scenario. You might have to compromise on the luxuries that come with living at a fully-equipped resort, but you will be happier with not exposing your family to potential infection.

