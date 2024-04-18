Lovely Professional University (LPU) Shines Bright as Yasir M. Secures Historic Rs. 3 Crore Package in Global IT Giant

April 18, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Over 1100+ Students from Batches 22-23 Achieve Remarkable Salary Packages of Rs 10 Lakhs and Above

Lovely Professional University (LPU) continues to break records in the field of higher education with its exceptional placement achievements. The class of 2023 has witnessed phenomenal success, with numerous students securing impressive salary packages. Notably, Yasir M., a student from LPU’s class of 2018, has created history by securing an astounding Rs. 3 crore package in a global IT giant. Another student, Pavan Kunchala, has also received a package of Rs. 1 crore from TC Central, an IT company.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that more than 1100 students from the batches of 2022-2023 have received packages of 10 lakhs and above. The outstanding performance of LPU students extends beyond these notable cases. Yashasvi Yaduvanshi, a B Tech Computer Science and Engineering student, has recently been selected by Microsoft with a staggering package of Rs. 52.08 Lakhs. In addition, Mechanical Engineering students achieved the highest CTC of Rs. 54.9 Lakhs, while Architecture and MBA students received packages up to Rs. 31.69 Lakhs and Rs. 29.3 Lakhs, respectively.

The placement season for LPU’s class of 2023-24 has been a resounding success, with the top 10% of students receiving an impressive average package of 12.3 lakhs. These numbers surpass the averages of many top IITs, solidifying LPU’s reputation as a leading institution in talent development. LPU’s nurturing environment and unwavering commitment to its students’ growth have enabled them to excel in the fiercely competitive job market.

The success stories of LPU alumni further testify to the university’s excellence. Graduates from LPU are currently occupying prestigious positions in renowned corporations such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, with packages exceeding 1 crore. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the exceptional talent pool produced by LPU. Notably, LPU students have received over 5500 placement offers from esteemed Fortune 500 companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Cognizant, Accenture, IBM, Samsung, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi, Barclays, Bank of America, and many others. The consistent participation of these companies in LPU’s campus recruitment drives reaffirms the recognition of LPU’s students as valuable assets in the professional world

Dr. Ashok Mittal, Chancellor of LPU and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), extends his heartfelt congratulations to the students on their remarkable achievements. He emphasizes LPU’s unwavering commitment to fostering intellectual and interpersonal growth among its students. Dr. Mittal acknowledges the indispensable role played by LPU’s Division of Career Services and dedicated mentors in helping students realize their dreams of commencing their careers with lucrative packages.

Mrs.Rashmi Mittal, Pro Chancellor of LPU added that LPU’s engineering programs have garnered global recognition, securing the 2nd position in India in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023 and the 3rd position in the World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI)-2023. These prestigious accolades exemplify the university’s dedication to providing a holistic education that equips students with the skills and knowledge required for success in the real world.

The admission process for LPU’s 2024 intake is currently underway, and the deadline for submitting the application form is approaching soon. Admission to LPU is highly competitive and is based on students clearing the university’s entrance test, LPUNEST2024, and personal interviews in select programs. To learn more about the examination and admission process, interested students can visit https://bit.ly/3JkmdFd.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

