G Square: Honoring 11 Years of People’s Trust

October 13, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

In the dynamic world of real estate, where ambition is the cornerstone of every venture, one company, G Square, emerged with a vision that ignited the industry. Beginning humbly within the confines of a small office, G Square embarked on a journey that has been nothing short of remarkable.

With unwavering determination and an unyielding commitment to revolutionize the industry and the idea to introduce organized plotted development and land aggregation into mainstream real estate, it was Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Founder and Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited who established G Square, which would then go on to indefinitely reshape the very fabric of the real estate landscape.

The Journey:

G Square’s journey commenced in 2012 as a land aggregator, when it provided large parcels of land to major organizations for their operations. Over the years, they contributed to the growth of renowned brands like JK Tyres, Indiabulls, TVS Emerald, Murugappa, CCI, ELGI, Safe Express, CEAT, Casagrande, Alliance, Saravana Stores, Saravana Selvarathnam, and Ascendas.

Soon, the company went on to be the only private land aggregator in South India to have delivered more than 2000 acres of land. After contributing enormously to economic growth of these large-scale organizations and being an important catalyst in providing employment to thousands of people, G Square decided to expand its horizons.

The company post-pandemic decided to re-brand itself and venture into the retail segment of real estate. It was at this point in 2021, G Square pioneered the concept of plotted development in a secured community within localities in the heart of the city.

This innovative approach revolutionized residential living by creating secure and meticulously planned communities, complete with thoughtfully designed infrastructure, salient features and green spaces. Additionally, the company went on to achieve an unprecedented achievement, where it introduced world-class amenities such as clubhouses, drive-in theaters, helipads, and more within plotted communities.

In an industry where once ready-to-move-in spaces dominated, G Square recognized the need for innovation and customizable living spaces and have been an integral part in shifting homebuyer preferences from apartments to individual homes on plots.

Today, while G Square stands as a major real estate developer solely dedicated to selling plots, its contributions extend beyond just real estate. The brand has played a significant role in appreciating land rates in numerous locations and initiating the inception of satellite towns, leading to large-scale infrastructural development around their projects. Its presence now extends to major cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Hyderabad, Ballari, Bengaluru, Ambur, Theni, Dindigul, Udumalpet, Tirupattur and Mahabalipuram.

Recognitions:

Their commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades, including Times Business Awards 2021 for Best Luxurious Plotted Developer and Best Luxurious Plotted Developer - G Square Beachwalk, Times Business Awards 2022 for Best Legal and Documentation Process, Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, and the Best in Customer Satisfaction. They have also received the News 18 Awards 2022 for The Best in Legal and Documentation Process, REISA 2023 award for Best Integrated Township of the year - Chennai & ROTN - G Square City, Coimbatore, and BARC 2023 awards for Prestigious brands of India - Real Estate and Brand of the Decade.

As G Square celebrates 11 years of transforming the real estate industry, the brand stands as an industry titan, a far cry from its humble beginnings. With operations spanning across multiple locations, over 100 projects under its belt, and an impressive track record of developing a staggering 50 million sq. ft. of land, G Square has proven its mettle. Its committed workforce, numbering over 1000 employees, has played a pivotal role in transforming aspirations into tangible realities, all while meeting the demands of more than 10,000 contented customers. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation is a testament to their journey from a mere whisper in the corridors of ambition to an industry giant that sets the standard for the future of real estate.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

