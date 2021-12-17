FOSTERING GLOBAL EXCELLENCE – THE ANAN WAY

17 December 2021 13:31 IST

ABOUT ANAN:

One of the leading international schools in Tamilnadu, Anan International School, established in 2009, is an initiative of The Sharp Group, providing children and young people with a rigorous and progressive education in an international setting. Student life at AIS is a rich and vibrant experience. At this international school, academic excellence is not the only criterion; and the best students are not the sole focus either. The founding philosophy of the school is to be child-centric; transforming a diverse cross-section of students with different talent and learning abilities into life-long achievers.

CBSE @ ANAN:

The CBSE wing of Anan International School is renowned for its emphasis on holistic learning experiences. A pioneer in theme-based learning, the school is equipped with an atmosphere and resources conducive to exploratory and experiential activities in addition to club activities like Robotics, Carpentry, Craft, Culinary skills, Literary skills, Short films, Photography, Astronomy, Fashion Designing, and Entrepreneurship.

Ananites have consistently outperformed themselves in all parameters of academic excellence, helped by effective and dedicated teachers, optimal class sizes and the use of avant garde methods to facilitate learning. They have excelled across subjects, scoring top results in national level examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Anan offers the following streams for senior secondary classes, empowering students to pursue careers and excel in avenues they are passionate about.

Science:

English / Physics / Chemistry / Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Informatics Practices / Biology / Computer Science / Entrepreneurship

Management:

English / Economics / Accountancy / Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Informatics Practices / Business Studies / Computer Science / Entrepreneurship

Humanities:

English / Economics / Psychology / Sociology / Political Science / Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Informatics Practices / Business Studies / Computer Science / Entrepreneurship

For more details, please visit www.ananinternationalschool.com

IGCSE @ ANAN:

Anan is proud to announce the introduction of a new phase of its growth by offering Cambridge curriculum to its young learners. The Cambridge programme at Anan is based on the idea of diversity, choice and flexibility, designed to emphasize students’ strengths. The Cambridge Pathway prepares students for life – helping them to develop an informed curiosity and lasting passion for learning. Admissions to this programme is underway for the upcoming academic year 2022-23 for the age group 6 to 11 years (Cambridge Primary and Lower Secondary) and will eventually lead to Cambridge A Levels. Cambridge Primary provides a strong foundation for students at the beginning of their schooling before progressing through the Cambridge Pathway in an age-appropriate way.

In addition to the core subjects, English, Mathematics and Science, Students will have the privilege to choose from a wide range of additional subjects like Tamil, Hindi, French, German, Global Perspectives, Digital Learning, Art & Design, Music, and Design & Technology. Learners will find a plenty of opportunities to develop creativity, expression and wellbeing, through co-curricular activities like yoga, martial arts, dance, chess, art & craft, etc.

Cambridge International helps students become confident, responsible, reflective, innovative and engaged; ready to tackle the demands of tomorrow’s world and capable of shaping a better world for the future. Success with Cambridge International opens doors to the world’s best universities.

For more details, please visit www.aisigcse.com

BE A FRANCHISE PARTNER:

After receiving great reviews and immense appreciation from the parents in Coimbatore, Anan is moving ahead with an ambitious aim of creating achievers across India through franchisees - opening Kindergarten & Day Care Centers throughout the nation in the name of Anan Kids Academy. Anan is on the look-out for entrepreneurs who are passionate to create achievers:

Teachers/Professors who like to start their preschool

Professionals with sound education and financial background

Existing preschool owners with space availability

Builders looking to offer preschool as part of their housing societies

360° SUPPORT:

Being the brand owner, Anan Kids Academy focuses on brand consistency across its franchisees in terms of infrastructure, curriculum, unique teaching methodology and overall operations. Hence, Anan offers:

Guidance on legal formalities

Recruitment assistance & training support

Procurement & supply of consumables, teaching aids, student kit & marketing kit

Infrastructure set up

School Management Software

Focused digital marketing services

Detailed manuals for hassle-free execution and management

PREMIUM YET AFFORDABLE:

Start your own premium school at an affordable investment of just around 22 Lakhs which includes franchisee fee, teaching aids, play equipments, interiors marketing & infrastructure setup.

For more details, please visit www.anankids.com.

CONTACT ANAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Admission Enquiries: 90471 27000, 9047527000

Email: info@ananinternationalschool.com