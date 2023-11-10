Chhath Puja Unveiled: A Radiant Celebration of Rituals and Essentials

November 10, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

The Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is a unique and visually captivating festival that is celebrated primarily by women. Devotees, known as ‘Vratis,’ observe a rigorous fast and offer their prayers to the Sun God at the banks of rivers, ponds, or any natural water bodies. The four-day festival involves a variety of customs and rituals, all of which are carefully planned and executed to ensure a successful and fulfilling celebration.

Preparations and Essentials

Thekua: The Sacred Offering

Thekua, a delectable sweet snack made from wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee, is an integral part of Chhath Puja. Preparing Thekua involves a meticulous process of kneading, shaping, and frying the dough into small, crunchy bites. These treats are offered to the Sun God during the puja. The making of Thekua is a family affair, with womenfolk coming together to prepare these special delicacies.

Traditional Attire

Donning traditional attire is an essential part of Chhath Puja. Women wear colourful and vibrant sarees, often with red and yellow being the predominant colours. The attire is usually paired with traditional jewellery, such as bangles, nose rings, and maang tikkas. Men, too, wear traditional dhotis and kurta to participate in the rituals.

Ritual Bath

Before the main puja, devotees take a ritual bath in the holy waters of the river or the chosen water body. This act of purification is an essential step in the Chhath Puja process. Families often make the journey to riversides or ponds as a group, carrying with them the offerings, and then proceeding with the sacred bath.

Prayers to the Setting Sun

On the first day of Chhath, devotees gather at the riverbank or any suitable location near a water body to offer their prayers to the setting sun. The main Chhath Puja offerings include holy water, Thekua, fruits, sugarcane, and other traditional items. The rituals are accompanied by devotional songs, hymns, and the collective energy of the worshippers.

Fast and Abstinence

Chhath Puja involves a strict fast that extends for 36 hours without water and food. Devotees maintain their fast even in the absence of sleep, standing in knee-deep water during the night to offer prayers to the moon. It’s a challenging test of one’s dedication to the Sun God.

Offering Arghya to the Rising Sun

The most crucial part of Chhath Puja occurs on the final day, at the break of dawn. Devotees, after completing their fast, return to the riverbank to offer ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun. The Arghya consists of water, milk, and a few specific items. This final act symbolizes the purification of the mind, body, and soul and is a moment of profound spiritual significance.

Chhath Puja is a festival that exemplifies devotion, tradition, and a deep connection with nature. It involves meticulous preparations, rituals, and strict adherence to a stringent code of conduct, all in honour of the life-giving Sun God. The festival is a testament to the enduring cultural and spiritual traditions of the Indian subcontinent and a vibrant display of devotion that transcends generations.

As you prepare for Chhath Puja, remember that the most important element is your faith and dedication. By following these rituals and customs, you can partake in this incredible celebration that pays homage to the Sun God and connects you with the rich heritage of Indian culture. Chhath Puja is not just a festival; it’s a journey of the soul, a celebration of the elements, and a time-honoured tradition that continues to illuminate the hearts and minds of millions.

