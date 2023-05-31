Facts to understand before your pregnancy scan

May 31, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

The special moments in the pregnancy journey is none other than the times the parents get to see their unborn baby. Ultrasound scan helps the clinicians not only to examine the baby, but also gives an opportunity for parents to meet their little one. Let us understand some of the important facts about ultrasound scanning in pregnancy and clarify the myths surrounding its use.

When did ultrasound scan in pregnancy become a common practise?

Doctor Ian Donald, a Scottish obstetrician and gynaecologist in 1960s, invented this amazing technology. It is used in pregnancy since half a century andhas become a more sophisticated routine investigation since late 1990s.

How does it work?

The device bounces sound waves off the baby, picking up the reflections and converting them into electronic pictures. These are very high frequency sound waves (ultrasonic) that human ears cannot hear. An underwater submarine also uses similar ultrasound waves to detect obstacles.

What is its use?

Ultrasound helps to examine the baby and define the age of the pregnancy. It also helps to check for abnormalities and organ defects. At times when there are concerns regarding the growth and blood flow, it helps the doctors to monitor and plan delivery of the baby at the right time.

Is it harmful to my baby or me?

Ultrasound is safe for you and your baby when done by trained clinician. It uses sound waves instead of radiation. It’s safer than X-rays or CT scan that involves radiation. Doctors have used ultrasound for more than 30 years, and they have not found any dangerous risks.

Is it really needed?

Ultrasound scans are highly recommended as a prime investigation to understand the baby’s well being. However, when done by experts it can be kept to a minimum for routine examination. It has to be a personal informed choice whether or not to have an investigation that would benefit and reassure you regarding your baby’s health.

Are 3D and 4D scanning of the baby safer?

3D ultrasound scans the baby in multiple planes within a few seconds to render the image on one surface. Therefore a simple 3D imaging is as safe as 2D imaging. Research studies have also demonstrated the same.

However longer time of scanning or unnecessary repeated scanning can heat up the tissues and should be avoided. Doctors who are specialists in foetal medicine are fully aware of the exposure limitations and avoid it at all times.

What are the most important scans in pregnancy?

The 3rd month (12 weeks), 5th month (20 weeks) and the 9th month (36 weeks) scans are the most important scans in a pregnancy. The first and second trimester scans screen for almost all the pregnancy complications as well as determines your baby’s health. The last scan checks on the baby’s position, growth and well being prior to delivery.

I hope the most common questions in any new parent’s mind are answered. I wish all the mommies and daddies a happy pregnancy and safe delivery.

Dr. Vidhya Moorthy

Sr. Consultant – Fetal Medicine Specialist

BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, Chennai.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

