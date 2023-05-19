Days of celebration for Kollam; ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition and fair starts 

May 19, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

Ente Keralam’ exhibition and fair, in connection with the first anniversary of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, started on May 18 at Kollam Ashramam Ground. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal inaugurated the expo on May 18. Entry to the fair, which runs from May 18 to 24, is free.

Highlights of the expo include 220 air-conditioned stalls, cultural events, food fair, KIIFB development exhibition, ‘Kerala First’ exhibition, B2B meet, tourism pavilion, amusement area, dog show, 360 degree selfie booth, agriculture-exhibition-marketing fair, quiz competitions, activity corner etc. Aadhaar services, health check-up, parenting-nutrition counselling, employment registration and job portal registration are also available.

Mannan Kooth tribal dance by Thekkady Aranyakam Tribal Arts Performance on May 19 at 5 pm, At 7 pm Saji and Paru Kanalattam-folk song performance are the main events. Jishnu Mohan Violin Fusion on May 20 at 5 p.m, Roshin Das and Band at 7pm. Shahbaz will sing Aman on May 21 at 7 pm. On May 22nd at 7 pm, Eetillam Music Band will perform the music. May 23 at 5 pm Aditya Yoga Dance, Karthik’s standup comedy at 6pm, Rajesh Cherthala’s flute fusion at 7pm. May 24 Mentalist Yadu Show at 5 pm, Almaram Music Band at 7 pm. Seminars of various government departments will be held every day at 11 am and 3 pm.

Earlier, a Kalajatha held at various places of the Kollam district to promote the ‘Ente Keralam Expo and fair which was flagged off by District collector Afsana Parveen on May 16.

The expo ends on May 24.

