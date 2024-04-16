Customising Term Insurance Plans to Meet Family Financial Goals

April 16, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

Life is full of uncertainties, and ensuring your loved ones are financially secure, even in your absence, is of utmost importance. But with diverse family needs and evolving goals, a one-size-fits-all approach to term insurance simply doesn’t cut it.

This is where customizing term insurance comes into play. By tailoring your plan to your unique circumstances and aspirations, you can create a shield that truly protects your family’s financial future.

Need for Customisation

Term insurance is a protection plan that offers financial security to the insured’s dependents. These plans are known for their affordability, providing extensive coverage at lower monthly premiums.

While term insurance provides essential coverage, it may not address specific financial objectives. This is where customisation becomes essential. By attuning a term insurance policy to meet individual needs and goals, policyholders can ensure protection and financial security for their loved ones. A term insurance calculator can be used to understand the intricacies.

Here are some of the features, like payout options, life stage options, and riders, to customise your term insurance plan according to your family’s unique needs:

Premium Payout Options

When you get term insurance, you pick someone important to you, like your spouse or child, to receive money after you’re no longer there. This person is called a nominee. The money can be given to them in different ways, depending on what you choose:

Lump Sum: The nominee gets all the money at once. They can use it however they need or want.

The nominee gets all the money at once. They can use it however they need or want. Income: The nominee receives a set amount of money every month, kind of like a regular paycheck. This helps cover living expenses without your income.

The nominee receives a set amount of money every month, kind of like a regular paycheck. This helps cover living expenses without your income. Combination: A part of the money is given as a lump sum, and the rest as monthly payments. This is helpful if your family has immediate and ongoing financial needs.

A part of the money is given as a lump sum, and the rest as monthly payments. This is helpful if your family has immediate and ongoing financial needs. Increasing Income: The nominee starts receiving monthly payments that get bigger by 10% every year for ten years. This can help keep up with rising costs and expenses over time

These options are designed to offer flexibility and security, helping ensure that your family is taken care of, no matter what happens.

Life Stage Option

This feature allows you to increase your insurance coverage at critical life milestones without undergoing additional medical tests. For instance, you might opt to increase your cover upon marriage, the birth of a child, etc. This option ensures your term insurance evolves in tandem with your growing responsibilities and needs, offering a higher degree of financial security as your family expands or as significant life events occur.

Optional Riders

Riders are optional extras or supplementary benefits that can be chosen in conjunction with your existing life insurance policy at economical prices. These enhancements serve as useful instruments to broaden the scope of your life insurance protection. Adding riders to your term insurance policy enhances protection, covering a wider range of scenarios:

Critical Illness Rider : Provides a lump sum payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the covered critical illnesses, helping cover medical expenses and loss of income.

: Provides a lump sum payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the covered critical illnesses, helping cover medical expenses and loss of income. Accidental Death Benefit Rider : Offers additional coverage in case of death due to an accident, ensuring extra financial security.

: Offers additional coverage in case of death due to an accident, ensuring extra financial security. Disability Rider : Ensures that in case of permanent disability due to an accident, future premiums are waived off, and the policy continues.

: Ensures that in case of permanent disability due to an accident, future premiums are waived off, and the policy continues. Waiver of Premium Rider: Premiums are waived in case of terminal illness or permanent disability, ensuring your policy remains in force without further payment obligations.

Term Insurance: Tailored Solutions for Every Stage of Family Life

Since one size does not fit all when it comes to financial planning, insurers offer a range of customised solutions to address various family goals:

For young couples without children, term insurance is especially important. It offers financial stability to the surviving spouse by covering any outstanding debts and preserving the couple’s lifestyle, ensuring the partner left behind can manage financially after a loss. It also allows for planning for future family expansion by adjusting coverage amounts in anticipation of children.

As families grow and welcome young children, the importance of term insurance multiplies. It acts as a financial safety net for the entire family, covering daily living expenses, childcare, and future educational needs if the primary earner were to unexpectedly pass away. Policyholders can enhance their coverage with additional riders like critical illness, offering extra protection for various unforeseen health challenges.

For families with children heading to college, term insurance continues to play a crucial role by ensuring the financial means for covering education expenses are in place, even in the absence of the primary breadwinner. Opting for a longer policy term during this phase guarantees that coverage extends until children complete their education and become financially independent.

When children become independent and settle down, term insurance still offers significant benefits by providing for the remaining spouse’s living expenses and offering peace of mind during retirement years. Additionally, opting for whole life insurance allows for legacy planning, enabling policyholders to leave behind a financial legacy for future generations or support charitable causes.

To conclude, customising term insurance plans ensures ideal financial protection for families at every life stage. From young couples to retirees, personalised coverage aligns with everyone’s unique goals. Understand your family’s needs and choose customised solutions to safeguard their future.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

