Collegedunia Launches College Predictor for JEE Main 2021, Features top 1000 B.Tech colleges

18 September 2021 09:40 IST

College Predictor Tool by Collegedunia allows JEE Main qualifiers to search for an appropriate college beforehand based on the ranks and other requisite information. Categorized into an entirely different section, the focus is completely on the participating colleges in JEE Main. The web portal has a comprehensive archive of over 900 B.Tech. colleges and over 25 B.Arch colleges.

Every engineering college of note has its own cut-off and screening process. Aspirants wanting to get admission need to meet the academic requirement set by that institution. Each year, the NTA releases the qualifying marks for candidates appearing in the JEE Main exams.

Collegedunia works with the vision of easing students’ career trajectory. As such, it has developed a free College Predictor which will allow aspirants to get the nearest possible estimate of the College and Course most suited to their needs based on their JEE Main Ranks.

How to Get Your College Prediction?

Access your predicted college via a simple, straight-forward method. Visit the Collegedunia JEE Main Homepage. Then go to the College Predictor option. The Free Predictor Tool will be right there.

Enter the following information in the designated spaces:

Rank

Reservation Category

Gender

State

With just a click, you can get to know the colleges you are eligible for.

Benefits of Using Collegedunia College Predictor

Analyze your chance of admission into desired colleges on the basis of JEE Main Rank, Gender, State etc.

Crosscheck information of the nation’s premium institutions (NIITs, IITs, CFTIs). Also check which State Colleges allow for admission through JEE Main.

Get curated JEE Main report along with Top Predicted Colleges in JoSAA and State Level Counselling delivered to your mail personally.

Every month over 100 thousand aspirants utilise the Collegedunia Free College Predictor Tool.

Check parallel details about B.Tech courses, College Fees, Number of Seats available, College Overview and Facilities through College Predictor.

What Information is Available to Students?

College Predictor Tool will guide you through the given sub-categories:

State - Select the State preferable to you.

City - Choose Cities you are willing to move to.

Year - Select the Year Appeared

Cutoff Quota - All India, Other States and Home State

Sub-Stream - General, Industrial Engineering, Biotechnology, Architectural Planning etc.

Degree Type - BE/B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Planning

Category - General, EWS, SC, ST, OBC

College Predictor by Collegedunia allows students access to detailed information about various colleges across the country. Details of the topmost IIITs, NIITs and GFTIs are available at one’s fingertips.

Students can satisfy their curiosity regarding what colleges are accessible to them based on their JEE Main Rank. Get details of the topmost colleges and courses available. Browse through top universities affiliated to JoSAA Counselling as well as State Level Counselling.

JEE Main and JEE Advanced are the premier engineering examinations conducted in India. Each year, millions of aspirants appear for these exams hoping to get admission into some of the nation's top engineering colleges. JEE Main Phase I and Phase II Exams 2021 saw a total turn-out of over 11.7 lakh students.

Make informed decisions and be in control of your future with Collegedunia JEE Main College Predictor.