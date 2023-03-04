Collegedunia and IUPUI University Collaborate to Connect Indian Students with Higher Education Opportunities in the USA

March 04, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

Collegedunia, India’s leading admission-assistance portal, has partnered with Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) in the USA to offer a series of webinars to Indian students. The webinars cover a range of topics, including research and graduate assistantships, STEM programs, unique engineering programs, and health informatics.

According to IUPUI, the partnership with Collegedunia has proven highly effective in showcasing the university’s value-added solutions at a time when many regional students are seeking opportunities to pursue their education abroad. Each webinar session has generated over 500 registrations, and the leads generated through webinars turned out to give higher application % than those generated through other strategies. Students who register for webinars are genuinely interested in the university and are more likely to apply.

Sahil Chalana, Founder and CEO of Collegedunia, emphasized the value of webinars as a high-touch engagement activity with potential students. “The direct interaction helps for maximized conversions into applications and eventually visas,” he said. “We make sure the webinar is well-marketed through Collegedunia’s rigorous targeting and retargeting strategy.”

Studying abroad is an excellent opportunity for students to explore new cultures, learn new languages, and gain valuable academic and personal experiences. However, for many students, the process of choosing a study abroad program can be daunting. That’s where study abroad webinars come in. These virtual information sessions directly with the university representatives provide students with the necessary tools and resources to make an informed decision about their study abroad experience.

Priya Kurle, International Recruitment Manager at IUPUI, praised Collegedunia for facilitating excellent online live webinar sessions for the university. “We had a wonderful experience as a good number of potential students attended the session and have shown interest in pursuing higher studies at our university,” she said. “Collegedunia has developed a valuable relationship for us with the aspiring students both at UG and PG levels, which has increased the visibility of our university in the Indian market. We look forward to rendering more of their services for a fruitful yield in the coming intake.”

IUPUI is currently undergoing a transformation to become one of the preeminent urban research universities in the USA. “We are building on IUPUI’s more than 50 years of accomplishment to propel us into becoming one of the preeminent urban research universities in this country,” said IU President Pamela Whitten. The partnership with Collegedunia is an important step in achieving this goal by connecting IUPUI with talented and motivated Indian students.

Study abroad webinars are a valuable resource for students who are considering studying abroad. These webinars provide access to valuable information, funding opportunities, and interactive platforms for students to ask questions and learn from study abroad professionals. By attending webinars, students can make informed decisions about their study abroad experience, ultimately leading to a successful and fulfilling academic and personal journey.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”