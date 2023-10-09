Check Bank offers available at Smartphones on Big billion Day Sale

October 09, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

Flipkart Big Billion Day 2023: Flipkart is now offering details on coming deals and discounts. To provide extra advantages on their credit and debit cards, Flipkart has worked with other lenders, such as Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Flipkart plans to give customers who make purchases via co-branded credit cards and EMI transactions immediate discounts and offers. Additionally, consumers will get offers throughout the sale using Paytm, UPI, and other wallet transactions. Here will see about the bank offers at smartphones on the Big Billion Day Sale:

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 bank offers

Every year, Flipkart works with numerous banks in partnership to offer extra savings on existing low costs. When users combine additional bank discounts with the offer price during this year’s Big Billion Days event, they can get the best deals. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are likely to partner with Flipkart during BBD 2023 to provide 10% extra discounts, up to maximum of Rs 1750 per card.

ICICI, Axis and Kotak Bank discounts: Holders of ICICI, Axis, and Kotak banks will be able to instantly save up to 10% using debit and credit cards. Paytm UPI and Wallet discounts: Paytm will provide assured discounts on select products No-cost EMI: Customers can take advantage of 0% EMIs for 3, 6, and 12 months during the sale through Bajaj Finserv. Additional phone exchange value: No matter the condition of the previous smartphone, Flipkart is expected to offer additional exchange bonuses during the sale. Discounts using Supercoins: During the event, you can redeem your Supercoins for further savings to put them to good use.

Top Mobile Phones on Flipkart Big Billion Day 2023:

Biggest Upcoming Deals: Realme

Bank offer for particular model mobiles:

10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card, get up to ₹1000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above

10% Instant Discount on Axis Bank Credit Card, get up to ₹1000, on orders of ₹5,000 and above

Get an extra off (price inclusive of cashback/coupon)

Lowest Prices of the year: POCO

Bank offer for particular model mobiles:

10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card, get up to ₹1000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above

10% Instant Discount on Axis Bank Credit Card, get up to ₹1000, on orders of ₹5,000 and above

Get an extra Offer (price inclusive of cashback/coupon)

Big Bang Reveal of the Day: Vivo

Bank offer for particular model mobiles:

Flat ₹25 Instant Discount on Paytm UPI. Min Order Value ₹300. This is valid once per Flipkart account

Flat ₹100 Cashback on Paytm Wallet. Min Order Value ₹1,000. This is valid once per Paytm account

5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card

Biggest Upcoming Sale 2023: Samsung

Bank offer for particular Models:

Get 10% Cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card

5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card

Get extra Offer (price inclusive of cashback/coupon)

Flipkart Big Billion Day 2023 Offer: Motorola

Bank offer for particular Models:

10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card, get up to ₹1000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above

10% Instant Discount on Axis Bank Credit Card, get up to ₹1000, on orders of ₹5,000 and above

5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card

Most waited Deals on BBD Sale: iPhone

Best offers live on BBD sale October 8, 2023. Here will see how you can get iPhone 12 at just Rs. 32, 999:

Lowest Offer On BBD Sale: Mi

Bank offer for particular Models:

10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card, get up to ₹1000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above

10% Instant Discount on Axis Bank Credit Card, get up to ₹1000, on orders of ₹5,000 and above

Big Billion Day Offer: Infinix

Bank Offers on Particular Models:

10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can get up to ₹1000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above

5% off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions, get up to ₹500, on orders of ₹5,000 and above

10% Instant Discount on Axis Bank Credit Card, get up to ₹1000, on orders of ₹5,000 and above

How to grab the wow deals on BBD Sale:

Here is an example on how to grab the BBD wow deals:

Final Thoughts:

You will get amazing deals and offers on Flipkart Big Billion Days. In addition to BBD sale price, you will get good discounts on bank offers. If you wish to purchase smartphones in the BBD sale, then you can grab the bank offers added to the smartphone list. The listed above are the amazing Big Billion Day offers for smartphones you may never imagine. Buy your desired smartphone model that you need a discount in the BBD sale.

FAQ’s:

1. Is a no-cost EMI option available in Big Billion Day offer products?

Yes, no-cost EMI is available for particular products in BBD Sale.

2. What banks offer discounts?

ICICI, Axis, and Kotak Bank offer amazing discounts for your selected products.

