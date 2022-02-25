Best Online Psychic Readings of 2022: Where to Find Real Psychics Online

February 25, 2022 12:37 IST

When you feel unsure about the world and your place in it, it’s not unusual to seek guidance or support from an online psychic reading.

While no one can predict exactly what path your future will take, a truly gifted psychic reader may be able to shine light on your situation and help you see things from a clearer perspective. Whether the challenges you face are personal, spiritual, romantic, or professional, a psychic reading can be a source of enlightenment that helps guide you towards a happier, more fulfilling life.

At the very least, speaking to a real psychic reader may help you face big life decisions with a little more confidence and conviction.

Advertising

Advertising

However, there is a catch.

Every psychic reading service has something different to offer. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses that can determine where you should get an online psychic reading from.

While some sites are ideal for popular readings about love, money, or family, others might provide a more convenient platform for you to speak to your preferred psychic on a weekly or monthly basis.

That’s why when reviewing our recommendations for the best psychic websites this year, we made sure to highlight why each option made our list and how they stand out.

So let’s not waste any more time. Here are our top picks that provide access to highly screened advisors, introductory packages for new clients, and a vast selection of popular and less-known psychic services.

1. Kasamba - All-Round Best Online Psychics

Pro

First 3 minutes are free

Free educational blog and resources available

Easy to use website

282 readers to choose from

Established in 1999

Convenient mobile app available

Cons

No video chat capabilities

>> Click here to get a free reading on Kasamba <<

Kasamba is a top-rated psychic service that was established in 1999. With over 22 years of experience, it currently boasts 283 qualified psychic readers on its roster and has well over 3 million satisfied customers.

Registration for new customers is free, but in order to connect with a spiritual advisor, you must add funds to your account. You can then pick a psychic reader who’s experienced in your chosen category, and connect with them in real-time via chat, email, or telephone.

Features

One of the best things about Kasamba is that it lets you chat with a reader for free for the first 3 minutes as a new member. As well as the obvious benefits of being able to discern whether or not a spiritual advisor is right for you, this free trial also lets you figure out whether you’d prefer to connect via live chat, telephone, or email.

There’s also a mobile app available for Android and iOS, as well as a useful blog that shares articles on a diverse range of subjects from love to astrology.

Readings

As a top-rated psychic service, Kasamba offers a variety of readings. These include tarot reading, love and relationships, astrology, career and finance, fortune telling, dream analysis, and—of course—straightforward psychic readings. There’s also rune casting, crystal readings, and aura readings available.

Best Psychic Readers

Among Kasamba’s 282 highly-skilled readers are leading psychic reading experts Immense Spark n Aura and David James.

Immense Spark n Aura holds a 5/5 rating on the website and excels when it comes to empowering her clients spiritually. David James, another 5/5 reader, has amassed 30,000+ customer reviews, works as an affordable clairvoyant that is to-the-point and quick to get to the root of your questions!

Guidance of the Heart stood out to us, a female reader known for her accuracy, compassion, and ability to penetrate your romance issues in as little time as possible.

And there’s also Lighting Love, a male mystic who believes firmly in the power of positive change and has helped thousands of satisfied clients turn their lives around.

Bottom Line

Kasamba is consistently rated as one of the best psychic services online that provide people with love advice, spiritual guidance, interpretation of astrological signs, and more. The site boasts more types of readings than most other sites and has a strict vetting process that ensures its readers are generally experts in their field.

Prices are affordable, and there’s a 50% discount available for new members, along with three free minutes with your first psychic reader. This helps with the selection process, and each psychic reader’s profile is packed with enough information to further help you make your decision.

2. Keen Psychics - Best Psychics for Love and Relationship Worries

Pros

100% money-back guarantee

Dozens of Love and relationship experts

Introductory psychic match quiz to help you find the perfect reader

Prices start from $1.99

Cons

Can’t connect via video

>> Click here to search a love psychic on Keen <<

Keen is a leading online psychic service that seeks to help you find answers to your questions about love and life itself. Prices start out from as low as $1.99, and the service recently celebrated its 20th anniversary,

You can connect with a clairvoyant, a tarot reader, an empath, a medium, explore your dreams, and there are daily horoscopes available on the site.

Features

A standout feature is Keen’s “ psychic match quiz.” It’s a super brief quiz that’s designed to help pair you up with a reader that’s right for you, and it begins by asking you to describe how you’re feeling today—sad, okay or happy.

There are also specialist FAQs on the homepage on topics such as love and relationships that work as excellent resources for anyone who’s not sure they require a psychic just yet.

Readings

Most of Keen’s psychic advisors deal with questions related to love and relationships, spirituality and life in general. However, you can also book a reading to discuss your career and work, family and friends, or money and prosperity.

They also have advisors who are experienced with dealing with breakups and divorces, and, of course, you can get online tarot readings here. Angel readings and dream explorations are available, too, but you can also say you’re not 100% sure what you need before they connect you with a reader.

Best Psychic Readers

Keen is home to a trusted line-up of expert readers.

Guidance of the Heart stood out to us, a female reader known for her accuracy, compassion, and ability to penetrate your romance issues in as little time as possible.

And there’s also Lighting Love, a male mystic who believes firmly in the power of positive change and has helped thousands of satisfied clients turn their lives around.

Bottom Line

Keen has a “ first 3 minutes free” offer that will help you decide whether or not a psychic is the right one for you. There’s also a 100% satisfaction guarantee. In other words, if you feel as though your reading did nothing for you, you’re entitled to claim your money back.

What’s more, prices start from just $1.99. And thanks to its wealth of expert love and relationship specialists, we feel it’s the standout online psychic service to help people negotiate the stormy seas of romance.

3. Psychic Source - Most Affordable Psychic Readings Online

Pros

Readings start from just $1 per minute

Company was established in 1989

273 psychics available right now, including tarot readers

User-friendly psychic reading website

Useful “Find-a-Psychic” tool for new members

Cons

No email readings

With psychic readings starting out from an industry-best $1 per minute, we have to give Psychic Source the award for the most affordable online psychic reading. The service has been around for more than 30 years, and you can book a live chat, telephone, or video call with any one of their highly-esteemed professional readers.

Features

New customers get to speak to an advisor from $1/minute. However, it must be said that not all advisors are available at this price. But the most a new customer can expect to pay is $3 a minute. Exact prices are listed under each readers’ profile, so you still can easily find an advisor in your price range.

There’s also a really cool “Find a Psychic Tool” that asks you a few questions to help quickly match you with your ideal reader. And there’s an in-depth blog section that’s regularly updated daily with new stories and forecasts—perfect if you enjoy learning more about the world of psychic readings.

Readings

Psychic Source currently offers as many as 12 different psychic readings. These include love readings, spiritual readings, tarot card readings, astrology readings, and angel card readings.

You can also request energy work at Psychic Source, as well as cartomancy readings, past life readings, and numerology readings. All of them are available via telephone, video, or chat.

Best Psychic Readers

Psychic Source is home to 273 psychics, and you can browse as many as 30 per page.

Consistently rated highly is Juliette, who charges $3 per minute to new members and uses her innate intuition and empath personality type to specialize as a love psychic. Her usual price is $8.99 per minute, so the $3.00 discounted rate for new users is a fair price, in our opinion.

A more affordable top-rated reader is Azure, who’s available to new clients at $2 per minute, and reads about love and careers with compassion. She also excels in energy healing.

Bottom Line

Being so affordable to new customers makes Psychic Source ideal if you want to test the waters but don’t want to be bound to just three free minutes. The website is remarkably user-friendly, which helps you to find what you’re looking for. And the fact that such expert professionals offer hugely discounted prices is a major plus.

Some clients will also like the fact that Psychic Source has a Kindness Initiative, which has so far seen over $800,000 donated to communities who need it.

Guide to Getting a Psychic Reading Online

Before you sign-up for an online psychic reading platform, you must take the time to assess what they offer. Here are some benchmarks to follow whenever you choose your next online psychics:

Trial Minutes

Free psychic readings are par-for-the-course at the best psychic services. For example, Kasamba lets you have your first 3 minutes for free.

These are known as trial minutes, and they’re designed to give you an idea of whether or not this psychic reader is the right fit for you. A good service should always offer trial minutes. If a service doesn’t, it might be worth overlooking.

Methods of Contact

Most online psychics are available for live chat, while some psychic websites offer readings by phone, email, and video. However, not all online psychics offer the same methods of contact. For example, MysticSense lets you connect with their phone psychics, video psychics, and chat psychics, but email isn’t available.

Experience and Reputation

Experienced and reputable companies are beneficial not only because they’re more trustworthy but they also have more customer reviews. Not to mention, you can generally have faith that their online psychics have been properly screened, ensuring that all hired advisors offer accurate psychic readings as well as more reliable psychic predictions.

To that end, we purposely added online psychic websites that have at least ten years of experience offering online psychic readings.

Types of Readings

Different psychic reading services offer different types of readings. Kasamba has many top-rated online psychics that offer a wide variety of accurate psychic readings by phone and chat, including toxic relationships, LGTBQ relationships, and more.

And while most online psychics are home to tarot card readers, numerology readers, astrology, and angel card readers, it’s really important that you properly research all the best psychic websites to ensure they have the type of online psychic readings you actually want.

Screening Process

The screening process is very important because it shows you how committed the platform is to provide you with the best online psychic readings possible.

The best online psychics let you know on their psychic websites how they screen their psychic mediums. You should be able to find this information on the homepage, and it’s a smart idea to check it first before going ahead with a reading.

Guaranteed Satisfaction

All the best psychic readings that we’ve listed above, such as Kasamba, offer guaranteed satisfaction. Essentially, this means you’re entitled to a full refund if you’re not happy with your psychic reading online and you were expecting a more accurate psychic reading.

However, it’s worth mentioning that some of the best psychic websites refund you in credits or free readings as opposed to money that you can send directly back to your bank account.

Customer Feedback

There are two places you can look for customer feedback when perusing online psychic readers. You can check the customer feedback for the individual online psychics on the website itself, and you can also check consumer affairs websites.

However, while all the best online psychic reading services let you view the star rating for each of their online psychics, many of the readers can choose which customer feedback to make public and which to hide. So this is something to bear in mind.

Best Online Psychic Reading Platforms - Your Questions Answered

Tarot cards dowsing tool in hand and crystals as a concept of psychic advisor or ways of divination

What is an Online Psychic Reading?

An online psychic reading involves a psychic, clairvoyant, or medium getting to the root of your questions, concerns, hopes, fears, and even dreams using the power of heightened perception. Whether you choose a phone psychic reading, chat psychic reading, video, or even an email psychic reading, the process will be similar.

During an psychic reading session, a psychic will use their innate skills such as empathy, intuition, and compassion to provide you with insight, clarity, understanding, and answers that allow you to make better decisions going forward.

What are the Advantages of Online Readings?

One of the biggest benefits of online psychic reading platforms is that you don’t need to leave the comfort of your own home. Whether you have a phone psychic reading, an email psychic reading, or a video online psychic reading, you can stay right where you feel the most comfortable.

A psychic reading also guarantees privacy, and the best online psychics are available 24/7. This means that if you’ve got a worry or concern that’s causing you anxiety at any time of the day or night, you don’t have to wait to get answers, support, or help. Instead, you can contact a psychic advisor via live chat, email, phone, or video.

A psychic reading online is generally more affordable than an in-person psychic reading, too. Indeed, each online psychic reading platform we’ve reviewed above has super reasonable prices, with most of their online psychics offering a starting price of around $3 - $5 per minute. This is much better than you’d get from an in-person psychic reading.

You also get to choose the type of reading you want—phone chat or video (and sometimes email).

Can I Get a Free Psychic Reading Online?

Free psychic readings are available at all the best psychic reading sites, including Kasamba and Oranum. They usually last 3-5 minutes at the most, and they give you the chance to get acquainted with the platform, as well as the psychic mediums themselves. You can use the time to decide whether a particular psychic reading website is for you or not.

Some of the best online psychic reading services, such as AskNow, also let you pop a free question to a psychic medium via email, and they’ll get back to you as soon as possible.

Are Free Online Psychic Readings Accurate?

This depends. Free psychic readings online at an otherwise premium online psychic platform such as Kasamba are just as accurate as a paid psychic reading. The reason for this is because a free psychic reading on these sites is an opportunity for online psychic advisors to demonstrate their abilities to you in the hopes of building a true connection.

On the other hand, a free psychic reading at a 100% free online psychic reading site will be less accurate because typically, these free websites rely on AI readings—not genuine psychics. If you want an accurate psychic reading online, it’s always recommended to work with reputable, premium psychic services that offer free readings as an introduction to their platform.

What Should I Expect from an Online Psychic Reading?

Before you go into a psychic reading, the main thing to do is to keep your expectations in check a little. Even the best psychic mediums in the world won’t blow you away within the first free minutes of a psychic reading.

And hey, it’s okay to be a little bit nervous at first. It happens to all of us before a psychic reading.

But just be patient with the psychic reader. As they’re showing you compassion and empathy, show it to them, too. The psychic reader is trying to figure things out about you and make sense of the visions, vibes, and other perceptions they’re feeling. Making sense of all this will take a little bit of time.

Be on your guard for some probing personal questions from psychic readers. An online psychic reader needs permission to ask questions that will help them get a clearer picture of you, your life, and your network of friends, family, and relationships. And to do this, they will need to ask some questions that you might not feel 100% comfortable with at first.

That’s totally fine, though—experienced psychics will know how to ask such questions.

And this is all why it’s so important to find psychic readers that really suit you. On that note, it might be the case that, during the psychic reading, you realize you’re not connecting with this reader. That’s fine—there are many other online psychic readers out there.

If, however, the psychic reading is going well, don’t be afraid to ask questions of your own. The best psychic readings are those where the online psychics and clients connect on such a level that questions can be asked by both sides.

Be as direct as you want—if you wish to learn more about a new person in your life, ask your reader. This is the best way to get an accurate reading.

How Do I Find Reliable Spritual Readings Online?

To find spiritual readings online, the first step is to search for “psychic readings near me.” This will bring up articles reviewing the most popular options.

We all want a reliable online psychic reading session that gives us value for money and which leaves us feeling satisfied. The best psychic reading services, of course, give reliable, accurate readings, and to find them, you can use the benchmarks we listed above.

You should also read customer reviews on consumer affairs sites, as well as do some deep research into all the psychic mediums that specialize in your area of concern. You can do this on the website itself since all the best psychic reading websites offer bios of each reader, which explain what it is they do and what skills they have.

How Accurate are Psychic Readings by Phone?

Phone psychics can give just an accurate psychic reading as online chat readings or video readings. As long as you’re honest with your answers and don’t purposely mislead the reader, a psychic reading by phone can be super accurate and reliable.

Is a Cheap Psychic Reading Worth It?

It really depends on how we define “cheap.”

Many online readings at the best sites, such as Keen, are budget-friendly, with prices for psychics readings starting out from just $3 per minute. This is affordable—but there’s no shirking on quality, with chat psychics and phone psychics at this price offering accurate online psychic readings.

That said, if your idea of cheap is under $1.00 a minute, you might struggle to find truly gifted psychics willing to charge that low consistently.

Best Online Psychic Reading Sites - Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for some psychic advice, we feel that Kasamba is the best online psychic platform overall. It’s home to some of the most accurate psychics around, its free psychic reading offer is on par with that offered by other online reading sites, and you can pick from a wide range of specialties.

Keen is another authentic psychic reading service that also has some of the most trustworthy psychics in the world, along with 20+ years of experience.

Whatever you decide to do, it’s important that you take the time to browse your chosen psychic reading site before settling on a reader who seems right for you. Take a close look at their skills, personality, and reading type. And don’t forget to take advantage of any free minutes that are on offer.