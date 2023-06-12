Benefits of consolidating your debt with a personal loan 

June 12, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

Debt can be a major source of stress, especially if you have a lot of high-interest loans or pending credit card bills to repay. The results of managing several loans with various due dates could include missed payments, late fees, and rising interest rates. Consolidating debt is a common solution for those who are struggling to keep up with the complexity of multiple payment dates. A personal loan for debt consolidation can be helpful in these situations.

Debt consolidation is the process of consolidating several debts into one loan, usually at a lower interest rate and simplifying debt management. Consolidating debt with a personal loan is common since it has several advantages over other types of loans.

NBFCs like Bajaj Finance are offering personal loans at a very competitive rate of interest, and minimal paperwork, making them the finest in class.

Here are a few advantages of getting a personal loan for debt consolidation:

ADVERTISEMENT

● Borrowing limit

Personal loans often have higher borrowing limits than other types of loans. Since there are no restrictions on how you can use your money, it can be a great alternative for paying off your debt. Additionally, you can negotiate the loan amount based on your ability to repay it. However, the loan amount will be determined after the lender reviews your credit report and other required documents.

● Cost savings

By choosing a personal loan, you not only avoid missing payments and save money on interest, but your monthly expenditure is likely to be considerably reduced. As a consequence, you can successfully reduce expenses and boost your savings. Use the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan EMI Calculator to figure out ways to reduce your EMIs before applying for a loan.

● Simplify your monthly payments

Using a personal loan to consolidate your debt can make your monthly payments easier. A single monthly loan payment made through an EMI can simplify your life by eliminating the need to remember numerous due dates and worry about accruing penalties for missed payments. You can consolidate all of your EMIs into a single payment with a personal loan for debt consolidation, making it easier to pay off your debt. This not only makes managing your debt easier, but it also keeps you organised and prevents missing payments, which may affect your credit score.

● Quicker debt repayment

Personal loans have fixed EMIs and fixed interest rates during the loan’s tenure, which is often up to seven years. You can swiftly pay off your loan after combining your debt with a single monthly payment and a fixed interest rate. Because credit cards frequently do not have set repayment dates, people occasionally forget the fact that interest rates continue to accrue until the loan is paid off. The predictability of personal loans facilitates better budgeting and financial planning, reducing the risk of missed payments or late fees.

● Faster pay-out and approval

Choosing a suitable lender for a debt consolidation loan may also save you time. Leading NBFCs, like Bajaj Finance, provide rapid approval and fund disbursement in less than 24 hours* of approval. This quickens the repayment of your debt.

● A better credit rating

Your credit score is impacted by revolving debt. You can cut back on spending, clear your debts more quickly, and work to improve your credit score by merging your expenses. The long-term benefit of this is that it will help you get a better interest rate on any loans you take out in the future.

Individuals can get their financial credibility back, reclaim control of their budgets, and make progress towards a debt-free future by taking advantage of personal loans for debt consolidation.

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan can be a great choice for debt consolidation. You can avail of a loan of up to Rs. 40 lakh based on your profile, with funds disbursed within 24 hours* of approval. Furthermore, a flexible payback schedule of between 6 and 96 months is offered, making repayments easy and reasonable.

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to apply for a personal loan in a seamless and stress-free manner.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/embed/61Ohhk_uvC8

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.