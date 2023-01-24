5 Best Data Science Courses: 2023 Career Guide

January 24, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

Do you want to work as a Data Scientist? You should enrol in the top Data Science courses available if you want to benefit from the growth provided by the Data Science field. It will help you achieve rapid career advancement.

In this article, we have outlined the best Data Science courses and programmes, so you can upskill and land one of the best Data Science jobs in 2023. Keep scrolling!

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Full Stack Data Science Program - Almabetter

Almabetter provides a live interactive Full Stack Data Science course at an affordable price with guaranteed placement of Rs. 5 LPA to 25 LPA jobs in top multinational companies. Also, Almabetter is taking a step forward by introducing the “ pay after placement data science course ”. Students have to pay a minimal enrolment fee which is refunded once they complete the certification and sign an Income Share Agreement with AlmaBetter. They have to pay the program fee to AlmaBetter only after landing a job that pays more than Rs. 5 LPA, making this a unique proposition in the market.

Best Price: Python For Data Science And Machine Learning Bootcamp - Udemy

Udemy offers python programming for data science and ML courses at a very affordable price of around 3499 rs only. The students who already know the fundamentals of data science, python and machine learning can apply for this course. Udemy offers 25 hours of on demand video which covers the basics of applied python in data science and ML. Since the curriculum is covered by a recorded session, you can access the course material from anywhere. The certificate of completion will be provided for those who completed the 25 hours of video lectures.

List of Top 5 Data Science Course Providers in India:

One of the most demanding careers in today’s world is data science, and possibly one of the most profitable ones also. Data that has been efficiently processed and well-structured can be a significant resource for a company. Data science is the study of employing algorithms, scientific procedures, and methodologies to derive conclusions and predictions from data. Here are the list of 5 best data science course providers in India.

Full Stack Data Science Course - Almabetter

AlmaBetter is one of India’s top tech communities where young data aspirants can learn and earn a job in Data Science within 30 weeks. Started with an aim to offer risk-free education to students, AlmaBetter helped over 1300 students to secure high-paying jobs in Data Science in just the last year. Students who are in their final year of college or have an undergraduate degree and are ready to take up a job within 3 months are eligible to enrol in their program, irrespective of technical knowledge.

Eligibility Criteria:

Final year or recently graduated students or working professionals who are ready to take up a job within 3 months.

Curriculum and Tools covered:

Python for Data Science

Analytics Frameworks

Math for Data Science

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

ML and Data Engineering

Certification: Yes

Pros

100% Placement guarantee (Rs. 5 - 25 LPA)

100% refundable enrollment fees

500+ hiring partners

Risk-free education

Live recorded classes

Lifetime access to learning material

1-on-1 mentorship

Career Guidance

Daily assignments

Interaction with 1000+ industry experts

Instant doubt resolution

Direct access to the AlmaBetter community where you can interact with renowned data professionals for a real-time experience

Cons:

Learning is Python-based and doesn’t cover other languages such as R

Key Benefits:

Joining AlmaBetter ensures a 100% job guarantee

Holistic learning approach

Instant doubt resolution

Advanced applications of Data Science

Python Programming - Fundamentals, Data Manipulation, Data Visualization, and Capstone Project.

Deep Learning - Convolutional Neural Networks, Sequence models, Capstone Projects.

Analytics Frameworks - Introduction SQL, Tableau, Excel followed by Advanced Excel analytics, Capstone Projects.

Python For Data Science and Machine Learning - Udemy

You will learn how to use Python for Data Science and Machine Learning in this course. This is for individuals who already understand the fundamentals and don’t require a review of the foundations. The instructor leads you through Jupyter Notebook workbooks throughout the course to help you solidify your comprehension.

Eligibility Criteria - Some prior programming experience and admin permissions to download files.

Curriculum and Tools Covered

Python Crash Course

Numpy and Pandas - Python libraries for Data Analysis

Matplotlib, Seaborn, Plotly, Cufflinks, and Geographic plotting - used for data visualisation

Regression, KNN, Trees and Forests, SVM, K-Means Clustering, PCA - used Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Big Data and Spark

Neural Nets and Deep Learning

Certification - Yes

Pros

Versatile 45-course specialisation with expert instruction

Covers areas of study like machine learning and data visualisation.

Suitable for beginners.

Cons

The main focus is on Python and other skills are not covered.

The CenterPoint of instruction is in statistics.

Key Benefits

You will learn how to use machine learning algorithms in this course to analyse data and derive insights.

You will learn how to utilise Python for Data Science and Machine Learning, as well as Random Forest and Decision Trees, Big Data Analysis, Support Vector Machines, Neural Networks, Natural Language Processing, Spam Filters, and other topics.

Data Science Certification Masters Program - Edureka

You become adept in the tools and systems used by data scientists thanks to the Data Science Masters Program. It contains instruction in Python, Tensorflow, Apache Spark & Scala, Statistics, Data Science, and Tableau. The Data Science Training programme was developed after an in-depth analysis of more than 5000 job descriptions from around the world.

Eligibility Criteria - No prerequisites

Curriculum and Tools Covered

Python Statistics for Data Science Course

R Statistics for Data Science Course

Data Science with R Programming Certification Training

Data Science with Python Certification Course

Apache Spark and Scala Certification Training Course

Deep Learning Course with TensorFlow Certification

Tableau Certification Training Course

Certification - Yes

Pros

Comprehensive and complete data science course

Takes the individual step by step from beginner to advanced level

Cons

Comparatively an expensive course

Lengthy and time-consuming to get the complete certification

Key Benefits

Data science fundamentals, data science visualisation, probability, inference and modelling, productivity tools, wrangling, linear regression, machine learning, and more will all be covered in this course.

Through the use of practical case studies, you will be able to comprehend the fundamental ideas of data science.

Students who complete the programme are awarded a Professional Certificate in Data Science, which they can display to prospective employers.

IBM Profession Data Science Course - Coursera

The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate helps individuals to understand the basics of data science and give them the skills they need to work with data. Individuals learn how to use the tools, languages, and libraries used by professional data scientists.

Eligibility Criteria - Anyone with any type of work or academic background is eligible

Curriculum and Tools Covered

Data Science Tools and Methods to solve real-world business problems

SQL and Analysis for Python to show you how to use it as part of your data science work.

Visualisation in Python to create meaningful visualisations and graphical representations.

Machine Learning with Python for uncovering hidden insights and predicting future trends.

Capstone Project to showcase your Data Science skills and give yourself a competitive edge.

Certification - Yes

Pros

Learn from experts on an unmatched platform.

Utilise the most economical approach to accomplish your objectives.

With a Capstone project, you can create your project and expand your portfolio.

This class will teach you how to use data science tools, explore Python, or learn SQL.

Cons

You’ll have a better understanding of IBM Watson and the other tools in the company’s data science arsenal (but only those IBM tools).

A deficiency in post-graduation career development and resume support.

Key Benefits

Learn about data science, including what it is, how it operates, and how data scientists think and behave.

The course provides in-depth practical training in data science and machine learning subjects.

Data Science and Machine Learning Program - Scaler

This custom-made Data Science and Machine Learning programme from Scaler - InterviewBit, developed with input from advisors at the top 50 tech organisations, is regarded as one of the most well-liked online courses in the field. This programme allows individuals to work on actual projects and get immediate feedback from professionals.

Eligibility Criteria - A fundamental understanding of math from the ninth and tenth grades

Curriculum and Tools Covered

Basics of programming (binary, loops, number systems, etc.)

Intermediate programming topics (arrays, OOPS, sorting, recursion, etc.)

ML Engineering (NLP, Reinforcement Learning, TensorFlow, Keras, etc.)

Advanced programming topics (Deep learning, DB and System design, Predictive modelling, Hashing, Greedy, etc.).

Certification - Yes

Pros

Get familiar with the actual skill sets you require rapidly.

Utilise projects created by business professionals to gain practical experience.

Cons

Although more expensive, there are pay-as-you-go options to promote expediency.

Key Benefits

Has a robust student community of 20000

Give you access to 600+ placement partners

Provide instruction for all students, including beginners, intermediates, and experts

Offer cheap financial aid and scholarships

Things to Consider While Choosing a Data Science Course

The difficulty of the Syllabus: You must understand the scope of the syllabus and its difficulty level. How well is the course designed and for which expertise level is important to consider to undergo a smooth learning pattern.

Course Material: Apart from the difficulty, it becomes important to understand the outcomes of the courses and other features. You must correlate the course material with your learning objectives, placement assistance, hands-on projects, etc.

Course Duration: How long each course will last is an important factor to consider for making the correct timeline decision. This will help you to curate a learning schedule.

Skills Required: Some courses might require certain prerequisite skills. Therefore, knowing the eligibility criteria of the courses is important while enrolling for the course.

Course Cost: Another factor to consider is the cost of the course. There are plenty of data science courses in the market ranging between $0 - $500. Therefore, choose the course that fits your budget.

Placement Support: Some courses also offer placement support after the course completion. These courses must always be preferred if your end goal behind doing the course is job placement.

Future of Data Science:

Current Demand for data scientists

Data science has become more popular because it makes it possible for businesses to process and analyse data quickly. The current demand for data scientists can be estimated via these numbers:

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that by 2026, there will be a 27.9 percent increase in the number of employees needing data science expertise.

Recent statistics indicate that data engineering is one of the technology fields with the highest growth, with an increase in job postings of over 88.3 percent.

The IT, finance, insurance, and related professional services account for 5% of all data analytics and data science positions, according to the most recent reports from Forbes.

Around 80% of businesses worldwide are devoting a significant portion of their profits to building out a capable data analytics section.

Future Scope of Data Science

Data Science is an expanding area with emerging tools and technologies. The demand for data science specialists appears to have room to grow over the next ten years, ensuring the profession’s future.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, from 2021 to 2031, there will be a 36% growth in the number of data scientists employed.

The market for data science platforms is expected to increase from 4.7 billion USD in 2020 to 79.7 billion USD in 2030, with a CAGR of 33.6%.

Due to the increased demand, the typical pay for data scientists and machine learning roles are now nearing USD 176,213 and USD 166,992, respectively.

Job Roles After Completing a Data Science Course:

Data Scientist

Data scientists need to be familiar with business difficulties to provide the best solutions through data processing and analysis. For instance, they must conduct predictive analysis and carefully dig through “unstructured/disorganised” data to provide useful information. To help businesses make better judgments, they can also do this by spotting trends and patterns.

Big Data Specialist

To enable data scientists to execute their algorithms on secure, highly optimised data platforms, data specialists develop and test scalable Big Data ecosystems for enterprises. To increase the effectiveness of the databases, data specialists also upgrade or replace older versions of the existing systems.

Data Architect

The blueprints for data management are developed by a data architect. This allows for simple database integration, centralization, and best-practice security protection. Additionally, they guarantee that the data engineers have the greatest equipment and setups.

Data Analyst

Data analysts manage different activities, such as processing volumes of data and visualising it. They occasionally need to run queries against the databases. Optimization is one of a data analyst’s most crucial talents. This is because they must develop and alter algorithms that can be utilised to extract data without tainting it from some of the largest datasets.

Machine Learning Engineer

Engineers skilled in machine learning are in high demand nowadays. The work profile does have some difficulties, though. Machine learning engineers are expected to do A/B testing, design data pipelines, and implement popular machine learning algorithms such as classification, clustering, etc. in addition to having an in-depth understanding of some of the most powerful technologies like SQL, REST APIs, etc.

Business Analyst

Business analysts’ responsibilities differ slightly from those of other data scientists. Analysts help to distinguish between high-value and low-value data. They also have a solid grasp of how data-oriented technologies operate. In other words, they show how Big Data can be connected to useful business insights for a company’s expansion.

Conclusion

By 2025, the World Economic Forum predicts that more than 40% of professionals will need to upgrade their skills. Data science is a highly sought-after profession that may help you make important business decisions.The courses on this list will help you master data science because they are full-length programmes that cover the majority of the subject matter.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is data science a good career for the future?

Yes, data science is a booming field. There is a phrase that says “Data is the new oil”. So, you can understand the importance of data in today’s and upcoming world. For sure, data science is a good career for the future.

Do I need to complete any assignments or projects to get certification?

Yes, in most of the courses where you see a certificate attached, you will have to complete the required assignments and projects.

What will be my minimum salary as an entry-level data scientist?

In the United States, an Entry Level Data Scientist can expect to make an average annual salary of $97,462.

Can I enrol in these courses without having an undergraduate degree?

Yes, most of these courses are online. It allows you the flexibility to learn from anywhere, anytime. Hence, anyone and everyone can enrol for these courses, including undergraduate students.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”