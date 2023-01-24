5 Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety In 2023

January 24, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

Today’s society is full of pressures from all corners, jobs, family, and relationships. All these can easily take a toll on you, leading you to stress, anxiety, panic, and even depression.

Just like you need a healthy body to perform, you also need a healthy mind. The mind, or rather the brain, is a core engine of our bodies. Therefore, if there is any form of illness in the brain, you will most certainly not be able to perform at your best.

With little to no time left to spare for rest, most people are now choosing to use CBD gummies to help relieve them of these stressors by inducing a feeling of calmness. The major one for this article would be the calming effect that it provides. Existing research has associated this calming effect with helping to ease anxiety, depression, and stress.

In this article, you will get an in-depth analysis of the best CBD gummies for anxiety available on the market from our perspective.

Top 5 CBD Gummies For Anxiety & Stress

1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety; Top Selling

2. BudPop - Strongest CBD Gummies For Stress Relief; Non-GMO

3. Cheef Botanicals - Vegan & Organic CBD Gummies For Relaxation

4. Hollyweed CBD - Full Spectrum CBD Edibles; 100% Organic

5. FAB CBD - Best CBD Gummies With Organic Hemp Extract

#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety; Top Selling

Exhale Wellness has rightfully bagged its leading position in the market as a trusted manufacturer and supplier of CBD products. Exhale Company has its roots in California. The hemp they use is from organic farms in Colorado.

Since its inception in the cannabis niche, the brand has maintained its high level of consistency with quality and a seamless ordering and delivery process.

The company makes their anxiety gummies from 100% organic hemp plant buds, which are also naturally extracted, using CO2 to maintain the CBD quality. In addition, all ingredients used to make these products are natural, with no artificial additives included.

All their products are fruit flavored. These anxiety CBD gummies come in a portable container of either 750 mg or 1500 mg.

Ingredients

Contents of Exhale Gummies include:

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Cannabinol (CBN)

Cannabichromene (CBC)

Terpenes

The ingredients are uniquely blended to make a very effective supplement. The gummies have so many benefits they provide to the body, such as:

Improved mood throughout the day

Better appetite

It helps to ease pain and any discomfort in the body.

Improves body mobility

More focus and improved memory.

Side Effects

Despite having so many health benefits, there are also times when using these gummies comes with certain side effects. Especially if you are on other medications, are pregnant or breastfeeding, or you just took too much of these gummies.

These situations will probably cause you to experience certain discomforts, including:

Fatigue

Drowsiness

Diarrhea and stomach upset

Vomiting

Highlights

The products have been tested by third-party labs.

30-day money-back guarantee

Free and fast shipping

Pros

Made from 100% organic ingredients

Vegan Friendly

Gummies are full of flavor

Contains less than 0.03% Delta 9 THC

Contain adequate levels of THC required to relieve you of stress and anxiety

Cons

It can only be purchased online

Available only in the U.S.

#2. BudPop - Strongest CBD Gummies For Stress Relief; Non-GMO

Anxiety, Irritation, Stress, and Depression. Sounds familiar? If yes, follow through because we have just the right solution for you; BudPop CBD gummies.

BudPop’s CBD gummies for anxiety are among the new entrants in the CBD niche. However, in its short time in the market, the brand has proved to have the skills, knowledge, and determination to produce high-quality supplements with the most effective results on the market.

Everything about this product is natural and organic to make sure they maintain the quality of their products. They grow the hemp they use in organic farms in Nevada following the 2018 Farm Bill guidelines: free of pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

Exhales’ hemp extraction process is also done naturally using CO2 to preserve the quality of the hemp and minimize damage to the plant.

Besides hemp, there are a variety of ingredients used to make these CBD hemp gummies. They include:

Cannabinoids

Terpenes

Flavonoids

Ashwagandha

Sunflower Oil

Pectin

The ingredients are perfectly blended to make the best quality CBD anxiety gummies. CBD and Ashwagandha are the main ingredients of BudPop’s CBD gummies. They have been known to induce feelings of relaxation and calmness in the body.

Additional health benefits of using BudPop’s products include:

Relief from pain and inflammation

Aid with sleep issues and insomnia

Boost brain function

Stimulate appetite

Side Effects

BudPop’s CBD gummies rarely have any side effects. But just like any other substances, they might have a different reaction to you.

If the gummies do not interact properly with your body, you may experience mild effects such as:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Dry Mouth

Decrease in appetite

Low blood pressure

Drowsiness

All these effects are related to taking high doses of CBD. You should thus exercise caution with the dosage that you take. Read the manufacturer’s instructions to know the potency of the gummies and determine your level of tolerance.

Highlights

The product has been tested and certified by a third-party lab

User-friendly website

Excellent customer service

Made from full-spectrum CBD

30 days money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Pros

Contain less than 0.03% of THC

100% natural ingredients, non-GMO

Vegan Friendly

Different flavors

Cons

It can only be purchased online through their official website.

#3. Cheef Botanicals - Vegan & Organic CBD Gummies For Relaxation

Cheef Botanicals has become one of the most trusted brands in the CBD niche. They offer high-quality and effective CBD products to their clients.

They make each Cheef Botanical gummy from either 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, or 100 mg of full-spectrum CBD. With this variety, one can manage their dose requirement depending on their level of anxiety or their preference.

Cheef botanical’s CBD gummies is one brand that offers its clients the widest selection of CBD products. With Cheef Botanicals, there is something for everyone.

The company is based in California, but they grow their hemp on certified organic farms in Colorado and Oregano. The brand aims at producing 100% organic supplements. Because of this, they have put measures in place to ensure the entire process, from planting to extraction, upholds these standards.

The extraction of hemp from their farm is done using the CO2 extraction methods. This not only helps to extract pure hemp but also helps to preserve the plant.

Ingredients

Although the product is not FDA approved, the company still uses approved ingredients for their products to assure their clients of safety.

Ingredients used in Cheef Botanicals CBD gummies include:

Full-spectrum CBD

Natural flavors from fruits

Pectin

Citric acid

Spirulina

Cane sugar

Rice syrup

Water

Upon production, the supplements are first tested in their labs. Thereafter, they are sent to a third-party lab for further analysis.

The results from these tests are available for scrutiny on their official website, along with the corresponding certificates of analysis. This kind of transparency is enough assurance that their products are trustworthy.

Although the immediate benefits of these gummies are to help calm anxiety, stress, and depression, there are other health benefits that one can acquire, such as:

Boosts brain function

Relieves the body of discomfort

It helps to facilitate sleep

Induces a feeling of calmness, happiness, and relaxation

Side Effects

It is rare to get someone who has experienced adverse side effects from using Cheef Botanicals CBD gummies. However, it could happen because people’s bodies process things differently.

Some mild side effects one can experience include:

Drowsiness

Fatigue

Dry Mouth

Vomiting

Stomach upsets and diarrhea

In extreme cases, one could experience liver damage. But this can only occur if they use a high dosage of CBD gummies over a long period of time.

Highlights

Superb customer service

30 days money-back guarantee

Free shipping on all orders

Third-party lab tested, and safety approved

Pros

Made from organic ingredients

Made from full-spectrum CBD extract

Come in an assortment of fruit flavors

Non-GMO and gluten-free

It contains less than 0.03% of THC content

High potency

Cons

Not suitable for people with diabetes

Price is more costly than with similar products on the market

They can easily melt when exposed to heat

#4. Hollyweed CBD - Full Spectrum CBD Edibles; 100% Organic

Out of all the brands available in the market, we have identified Hollyweed CBD as the most unique brand because of the principles it upholds.

The founders of Hollyweed are cannabis enthusiasts. They firmly believe in the hemp plant’s health benefits and healing properties.

They have dedicated a lot of time and resources to the research of hemp-related products. Thanks to their knowledge and skills, their products have been identified to be high quality and very effective in relieving stress and anxiety.

Hollyweed’s CBD gummies for anxiety grow their products in organic farms based in Colorado following the 2018 Farm Bill Guidelines. During extraction, they have to ensure they maintain the quality of the hemp to preserve it for longer.

They use the carbon dioxide method of extraction. This ensures they harvest the purest form of hemp extracts, which are later infused into their CBD anxiety gummies.

Ingredients

Hollyweed’s mission is to provide supplements that are safe for consumption to a wide range of people. Hence why, they use 100% organic ingredients to make their gummies.

These ingredients include spirulina, extracted sunflower oil, vitamin E, C, and B6, and various minerals.

All these components are organic, and plant based.

Flavors

Hollyweed’s CBD gummies are full of flavors. Hence one does not feel the hemp taste. Some of the different fruit flavors available include Grape, Orange, Apple, and Strawberry.

Dosage

They come in small bottles that are easy to carry around and can either be a package of 300 mgs, 750 mg, or 1500 mgs.

Hollyweed’s gummies come in three different dosages, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. This variety gives clients the freedom to choose their preference between light and strong dosage. The low potency gummies are best for beginners who are yet to know their threshold with CBD gummies.

Although the potency levels might feel a bit on the brighter side, it is important to note that all these varieties contain less than 0.03% of THC.

This means it is unlikely for these gummies to get you high; they do not have psychoactive effects.

Side Effects

From the online reviews available, it seems most people have a high tolerance for Hollyweed CBD gummies. Not that everyone has the same experience since people react differently to substances.

If there are side effects, they can only be mild and temporary and could include:

Diarrhea and vomiting

Dry mouth

Drowsiness

Hallucinations

Fatigue

Highlights

User-friendly website

30 days money-back guarantee

Products have been tested and verified by a third-party lab

Pros

Vegan friendly

No artificial flavors

Uses organic, non-GMO hemp source

Full-spectrum CBD extracts

Cons

Products are a bit more expensive than other similar supplements on the market.

#5. FAB CBD - Best CBD Gummies With Organic Hemp Extract

FAB CBD has become a well-known brand among CBD consumers. For over a decade, they have built their reputation as the leading manufacturer of high-quality CBD. They have made this possible through years of research and skills.

From what we gathered from customer reviews online, FAB CBD is quite effective in providing relief for anxiety. These gummies will help you feel calm and relaxed and leave you feeling rejuvenated. Added benefits include soothing down inflammation, relieving the body of pains, and treating insomnia.

Its vision has always been to provide people with safe and organic fitness and well-being alternatives to traditional medicine. As such, they have made it their priority to produce their products from high-quality organic ingredients. The hemp used for their product is 100% organic, free from harmful chemicals like pesticides. They source their hemp from organic hemp farms based in Colorado.

The extraction process of the hemp also maintains the same level of preservation. They extract it using the CO2 extraction method to maintain the quality of the hemp extract. After the production, the products undergo mandatory lab testing and mandatory third-party lab testing to ascertain product safety.

The results and certification from the tests are available online on the official company’s website. This level of transparency has helped them build trust with their clients.

Ingredients

They make FAB CBD gummies from 100% organic ingredients. Because of this, the products are safe for consumption by a wide range of people.

Aside from hemp, other components of FAB CBD gummies include:

Pectin

Ascorbic Acid

Citric Acid

Organic Cane Sugar

Natural flavors and colors

Flavors

FAB CBD gummies come in five different, amazing natural flavors—carrot, apple, black currant, and mixed berries.

Highlights

Third-party lab tested and approved for safety

Made from 100% organic ingredients

30 days money-back guarantee

Fast shipping

Excellent customer service

Pros

Vegan friendly

Contains less than 0.03% THC

Fully flavored

They coat their gummies with CBD

It has a high potency of 25 mg of CBD per gummy

Cons

Shipping charges are non-refundable

International shipping takes time

How We Selected The Best Brands Of CBD Gummies For Anxiety?

With the many varieties of CBD available on the market today, it can be hard deciding about a single product, especially since they all seem to have the same benefits and downsides.

To help you out with this, we did our research on the available CBD products on the market and all there is to know about them.

We then set up criteria that helped us filter the products. This process ensured we were only left with the most reliable brands—those with the highest quality of CBD gummies for anxiety.

For this list, we used the following procedure to determine if the brands are worth the penny or not.

Brand Reputation

Unlike other medications, no health governing body, not even the FDA, controls the production and supply of CBD gummies. This makes the industry susceptible to new entrants who are only here to make money.

For this list, we looked into aspects such as:

● How Long the Company Has Been in Operation

Brands that have been in operation for a long time are more trusted than those new to the market. However, some new entrants provide a better quality of the product than their older counterparts do. Therefore, you also need to be on the lookout for more indicators of a reputable brand.

● Honesty And Transparency

The product needs to have been tested and approved as safe for human consumption. Most trusted brands usually have their certifications available online for their customers to read.

A good certificate to prove safety can be the Certificate of Analysis (COA). This will prove the product has passed the pesticide and heavy metals test.

● Customer Reviews

This is by far the best way to know if a brand offers all that it claims to offer. In addition, customers offer unbiased opinions about products they have tried and tested. You can easily find these reviews on social media pages, the company’s website, and on trusted review sites such as Trustpilot.

Price

The health benefits of CBD supplements are many, and from customer reviews, they have proved to be quite effective. Therefore, it seems to be fair that the brands manufacturing these products make them affordable for everyone.

This can be a tricky aspect to navigate. In our research, we found out that because of the level of competition in the market, some brands are using price as leverage to attract clients. They use low prices to gain a competitive advantage but at the cost of their product’s quality. In addition, we discovered that such brands resort to using substandard ingredients for their products to save the manufacturing cost.

On the other hand, we also came across certain brands that sold their products at outrageous prices, making them inaccessible to a wide range of people.

We carefully vetted each brand on this list for their quality against their price, and we found them to offer favorable prices.

Quality of Ingredients

Since they intended these substances for human consumption, it is important to ensure the ingredients used are approved and safe for use by a wide range of people. As a result, we automatically eliminated any brand that uses processed sugar and artificial flavors.

Factors we considered for this include:

● Hemp Source

Hemp is the key ingredient used in best CBD gummies. Therefore, it must be of high quality and organically grown.

The best hemp is grown in organic farms following the 2018 Farm Bill Guidelines. Not only is it the best, but the only legal hemp approved for use in cannabis-related products since it contains less than 0.03% of THC, which is the approved amount.

Companies often disclose their hemp source and extraction methods. However, if you come across one that does not, it could be best to look for another brand.

● Organic Ingredients

The brands highlighted on this list were identified to use FDA-approved natural ingredients. This assures us the products they offer are good quality and are safe for consumption by human beings.

You can always find the full details about the ingredients used on the official company’s website. It is always advisable for you to know the components of any supplements just in case they contain something you might be allergic to hence leading to medical emergencies.

● Potency

The potency of a product will tell you just how much CBD is in the product, and you can choose wisely depending on your needs and preferences.

Some CBD gummies contain a higher potency than others, but this does not mean they are more effective. There are also certain risks associated with taking high amounts of CBD. You might experience adverse effects. Therefore, you need to be aware of your tolerance level and be cautious about your intake.

If you are a beginner, you should start with a low potency CBD gummy to assess the effect on your body. Once you get accustomed to it, you can proceed to increase your dosage as needed.

For most legit products, the manufacturers always show a recommended dosage on their products label depending on the potency of their products. However, to achieve the best results, and if you are unsure of your ideal dosage quantity, it is best to follow these guidelines.

Customer Service

Excellent customer service is vital, especially since most of these products can only be ordered online. From client reviews, it is easy to know how efficient a brand is with its customer service.

For example, in our research, we came across a brand that had several reviews about delayed shipping or worse when customers did not receive their items.

Although everything else seemed to check out, this one detail was a clear warning about the brand’s reputation.

Since CBD products are costly, it is only fair that you spend your money on a company that fulfills its end of the bargain.

It is good practice to select companies known for their excellent customer service when ordering online. CBD products can be quite expensive; therefore, it is better to order from a reliable brand that includes return policies. The brands we selected are known for their fast shipping and swift response to customer queries.

FAQs About CBD Gummies For Anxiety

Q. Do CBD Gummies Work for Anxiety?

Yes. Although there is no adequate scientific backing to prove this, some studies show that CBD gummies can help to ease anxiety in human beings. This is because it works by stimulating the production of high levels of serotonin.

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that is used to convey messages between the body and nerve cells. It plays an important role in enhancing mood, appetite, and digestion. Reducing anxiety and depression are some benefits that have been linked to an increase in serotonin levels.

Q. How Fast Do CBD Gummy Edibles Work for Anxiety?

It depends on the factors such as dosage, frequency of use, diet, and body composition all affect how fast an anxiety gummy takes to kick in.

For some, it might take as little as 30 minutes for the effects to kick in and up to 2 hours for others.

Q. How Many CBD Gummies Should I Take for Anxiety?

All products have different doses; hence, it’s advisable to check the manufacturer’s recommendations on the product label.

On average, 1-5 mg of CBD for every 10 pounds of body weight per day is ideal, especially if you are a beginner.

You can work your way up to a higher dose if needed.

Q. Are The Products FDA Approved?

No. Since they do not consider these drugs to be medicinal drugs, there are no safety and purity guidelines by the FDA to regulate the manufacture and supply of CBD anxiety gummies.

They, however, keep a watchful eye over the products and will send warning letters to companies making unscrupulous claims.

Q. Can These Gummies Make You High?

No. CBD products are made from hemp, which, unlike marijuana, does not contain THC. The absence of THC means that vegan CBD gummies for anxiety do not have psychoactive properties.

After ingesting anxiety gummies, you are likely to feel so relaxed once the effects kick in. This immense feeling of relaxation can feel as though one is high, although it is nothing intoxicating.

Q. Will CBD Show Up in A Drug Test?

Theoretically, CBD should not show up in a blood test. But certain factors could cause it to show up, such as:

The cutoff level of the test

If the CBD is marijuana-derived instead of hemp-derived. Marijuana-derived CBD contains a higher level of THC.

Daily usage. If you ingest too much of these gummies, the level of THC might accumulate to a higher level and will show up on a drug test.

If you are a sportsperson or working in an establishment that does occasional drug tests, you need to make it known to your superiors that you are using these supplements. This will help protect you in case your drug tests come back positive.

Q. Can I Take Anxiety Gummies Every Day?

Yes. If you want to achieve the best effects, you need to use these gummies every day. Unless stated otherwise by the manufacturer’s directions of use.

Also, consult with a healthcare professional to get advice on how best you can use these gummies to your advantage.

Q. Are There Any Side Effects of Using CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are a safe substance to consume. Although most people report a good tolerance to these supplements, there are still some mild side effects that may occur.

They include:

Drowsiness

Nausea

Dry Mouth

Diarrhea

Abnormal liver function

Vomiting

Weight loss.

Q. Can I Use These Gummies Alongside My Other Anxiety Medication?

Not all medications. Although full spectrum CBD gummies are considered safe and can interact with certain prescription drugs, they can also cause adverse effects if used alongside others.

Especially if these other medications have harsh effects, the risk of having aggravated symptoms may increase.

Alternatively, it can inhibit the effect of the other medication, making it not produce the intended results.

For example, if you use CBD isolate gummies with a medication that causes sleepiness, it may lead to increased fatigue and sleepiness, which can easily lead to an accident.

Medications that have adverse effects if combined with CBD supplements include:

Blood thinners

Heart rhythm prescriptions

Thyroid medicines

Any medicine used to control seizures

If you are on other antidepressants, it is best to consult with your doctor about taking CBD gummies alongside the medication or if you have a serious underlying medical condition.

Q. Can Anxiety CBD Gummies Be Used as A Substitute for My Prescription?

No. If you suffer from extreme forms of anxiety, it is best you visit a doctor to get the right medicine for your condition.

Anxiety is a mental illness that starts small and, if left untreated, can become worse with time. Therefore, do not take it lightly.

CBD anxiety gummies are only recommended for people who experience anxiety in its mild forms. The gummies can help ease the anxiety by promoting a feeling of calmness and relaxation, which will help you cope with everyday stressors.

Q. Are CBD Gummies Legal?

In many states, CBD is legal if derived from hemp grown according to the 2018 Farm Bill Regulation.

When this bill was passed, most states legalized the growing of hemp and the production of hemp-related products. However, you need to check with your state laws to see if they have legalized CBD and CBD-related products in your region.

Q. How Long Does It Take to Clear Out CBD From My System After I Stop Using It?

Typically, 2-5 days, but this does not apply to everyone. Factors such as dosage, frequency of use, body composition, and diet influence how long broad spectrum CBD will take to clear from one’s system. Therefore, while it can be a few days for some, it can stay for weeks in others.

Q. Do CBD Gummies Have an Expiry Date?

Yes. They have a shelf life of about 1 year or longer with proper storage. Once the quality degrades, these gummies are likely to become less effective and unpleasant to the taste buds. It is best to consume them within 6-8 months.

Proper storage can help prolong the shelf life of these products. Therefore, ensure you store them in a cool, dry, dark place.

Another way to prolong the shelf life is by purchasing the best quality of products you can find in the market.

Q. What Happens If the Gummies I Took Are Expired?

Expired CBD gummies have no adverse effects on the body. After some time, CBD properties usually break down and change the longer they are exposed. Expired gummies often dry out and become hard.

Once they degrade, you will notice the taste also changes and becomes unpleasant. Similarly, they become ineffective in producing results.

It is likely to forget about your gummies, especially if you do not take them regularly. However, it is important to keep in mind the shelf life of these products to avoid wasting resources.

Q. Where Else Can I Buy These CBD Gummies?

Besides the official websites of some of these reputable brands, you can always purchase them in online stores.

If the product is legal in your state, you can also purchase it over the counter at your local drugstore.

Conclusion: Use The Best CBD Gummies To Cope With Your Anxiety Issues!

Feeling anxious, exhausted, and stressed has become a part of our everyday life. If you are only experiencing these emotions occasionally and in their mild form, there might be no need to get on medication just yet.

You could try using CBD gummies to help you cope with the anxiety. CBD gummies offer a fun and tasty way of enjoying the benefits of hemp. According to reviews, they have been proven effective at helping cope with stress.

However, it is important to note that anxiety, if exaggerated and occurring frequently, could be an indication of a more serious mental health problem.

Therefore, you will need to visit your doctor to get the right medication to cope because it can worsen if left untreated.

After reading this guide, we hope that you are now more informed and able to choose the best CBD product for you based on your specific need.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”