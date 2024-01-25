20 Best SEO Companies in India 2024 - Top Picks

January 25, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

Lost in the SEO Jungle? Don’t worry; we’ve got your compass! Discover the 20 Best SEO Companies in India for 2024, your guides to climbing the SERP mountains. From data wizards to branding gurus, these agencies hold the keys to online visibility.

Our Top Pick

Best Overall: Growth Hackers

Growth Hackers fuels growth with proven strategies in SEO. They have helped Decathlon, Godrej, Paytm, Aditya Birla Capital and more.

Criteria for Ranking:

Portfolio & Case Studies : Blast off with proven successes in your industry.

: Blast off with proven successes in your industry. Client Testimonials: Hear the echoes of happy customers, but verify authenticity.

Hear the echoes of happy customers, but verify authenticity. Expertise : Navigate the SEO galaxy with experienced pilots and cutting-edge tech.

: Navigate the SEO galaxy with experienced pilots and cutting-edge tech. Results & Metrics : Track your growth with clear data and measurable impact.

: Track your growth with clear data and measurable impact. Pricing: Find the fuel that fits your budget without compromising on quality.

Comparative Analysis Based on the Company’s team size, Pricing and Agency Type

Best SEO Agencies in India

1. Growth Hackers

Innovative strategies and proven track record fueling growth across digital marketing, SEO, and data.

Top clients:

Decathlon

Paytm

Amazon

Tata Communications

Godrej

Aditya Birla Capital

Services offered:

SEO and ASO

Facebook and Instagram Ads

WordPress Development

Content Marketing

Case Studies and Portfolio:

Decathlon: 10x boost in organic traffic and 100% increase in MOM

ICICI Bank: 40% boost in retention and 70% reduction in Hiring cost.

Awards:

The Best Digital Agency in India in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 by Clutch.

The Best Advertising and Marketing Firm in India in 2023 by Manifest

Pricing:

Starts at Rs 70,000 / month

Team size:

51-200

CEO: Sundeep Reddy

USP:

Data-driven growth hacking for targeted traffic & brand buzz.

Address:

8th Floor, Whitefield Main Rd, Brigade Metropolis, Garudachar Palya, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560048

Phone number:

NA

Email:

nidhin@growthhackers.digital

2. Rankz

Data-driven SEO expert helping businesses climb the SERP ladder with customised solutions.

Top clients:

RazorPay

Expedia

ICICI Bank

Services offered:

Search Engine Optimisation

Social Media Marketing

Pay Per Click

Web Designing

Case Studies and Portfolio:

Results achieved in SEO and Performance Marketing for ICICI Bank and Razorpay.

Awards:

Indian leader in advertising and marketing, 2022 in Clutch

Pricing:

< $25 / Hour

Team size:

10-49

CEO: Srikar Srinivasula

USP:

Customised SEO solutions to climb the SERP ladder.

Address:

3rd Floor, The Orchid, Nagarjuna Nagar, Sri Ramachandra Nagar, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh 520007

Phone number:

09901660101

Email:

hello@rankz.co

3. iProspect

A global leader in digital marketing, offering powerful SEO services as part of their integrated approach.

Top clients:

Naukri

Wipro

ITC Limited

Adani

Services offered:

Affiliate Marketing

Strategy and planning

Commerce

Paid Social

SEO

Case Studies and Portfolio:

Budweiser: 1000+ interactions garnered high levels of engagement on Twitter with one Twitter thread

Awards:

Best Digital Marketing Start-up, India’s Tech Start-up 2023

Pricing:

$100 - $149 / Hour

Team size:

5001-10000

CEO: Vinod Thadani

USP:

Global leader, integrating powerful SEO into your digital strategy.

Address:

23 Richmond Road, Alyssa Building, 2nd floor, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025

Phone number:

+91 080 3097 3840

Email:

hello@iprospect.com

4. Foxymoron

Quirky agency with a data-driven core, specialising in technical SEO and conversion optimisation.

Top clients:

Paypal

Tech Mahindra

Nykaa

Netflix India

Wrangler

Services offered:

Content and social media

Technology and development

Media and analytics

Case Studies and Portfolio:

Manyavar: 32% view rate for 20 seconds creative with video recognition technology-led targeting against view rate of 27% on usual videos

Awards:

Indian Digital Marketing Awards - Social Media (Best Use of Topical Posts in a Campaign)

ET Shark Awards 2021

Pricing:

Starting 1 L / month

Team size:

201-500

CEO: Vivek Das

USP:

Quirky data wizards, mastering technical SEO & conversions.

Address:

302 & 402, San Jose, No. 621/B, 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038

Phone number:

088843 30607

Email:

hello@foxymoron.in

5. Techmagnate

Results-driven agency focusing on PPC and SEO to drive leads and conversions.

Top clients:

Bajaj Finserv

Apollo Hospital

Spoonshot

KTC India

Services offered:

Affiliate marketing

Email marketing

Online service

SEO

Graphic design

Case Studies and Portfolio:

HealthCare: 51% growth in organic traffic, 217% growth in conversion rate

BFSI: Leads increase by 119%

Awards:

Top 10 Web Design Companies and Firms in India - TopSEOs, June 2022

Ranked 6th Best Integrated Search (SEO & PPC) Companies in India - TopSEOs, June 2022

Pricing:

Custom Price

Team size:

250+

CEO: Sarvesh Bagla

USP:

Results-driven PPC & SEO, generating leads & conversions fast.

Address:

A-24/8, 1st Floor, Rathi Tower, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

Phone number:

+91-9910308266

Email:

enquiry@techmagnate.com

6. PageTraffic

ROI-focused agency, optimising websites for increased traffic and revenue generation.

Top clients:

Arctic Fox

Ashtak Yoga

Bhaskar

OLX

Raymon

Services offered:

SEO Services

E-commerce SEO

Enterprise SEO

App Store Optimisation

Social Media Marketing

Case Studies and Portfolio:

TIE Delhi: Received a growth of 25% in delegates registration.

Awards:

The Top 10 SEO Companies For 2020, For Sixth Year In A Row

The Best Digital Marketing Company 2019 By 10seos

Pricing:

<25$/ Hour

Team size:

51-200

CEO: Navneet Kaushal

USP:

ROI-focused optimisation, turning traffic into revenue.

Address:

Raheja Centre Point, 2nd Floor, 294 CST Road, Kalina, Santacruz (e), Mumbai

Phone number:

+91 92125 21444

Email:

sales@pagetraffic.in

7. IndeedSEO

Transparent and affordable SEO services, helping businesses of all sizes climb the rankings.

Top clients:

ActiveCool

Corporate Rentals

Carabin Shaw

Baker Collins

Services offered:

SEO

Pay Per Click Advertising

Social Media Marketing

Online Reputation Management

Case Studies and Portfolio:

South Bay Driving, an expert in driving instruction and giving private driving lessons: 100% Traffic increased

Awards:

SEO Agency-Top Choice from Clutch.

Best Digital Marketing Services by Promotion World in 2019.

Pricing:

<25$/ Hour

Team size:

51-200

CEO: Gurpreet Kaur

USP:

Transparent & affordable SEO, helping businesses climb the ranks.

Address:

Plot no: F-34, 2nd Floor, Phase-8, Industrial Area, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab 160071

Phone number:

+91-9878102900

Email:

Info@Indeedseo.com

8. SEO Discovery

Free website audit and comprehensive SEO solutions, ensuring clients understand the process.

Top clients:

Uber

Baba Farid

BuyUcoin

Beatroute

Mercedes Ben

Services offered:

SEO for Small Business

Local SEO

Shopify SEO

Drupal SEO

SEO Constantly

Link Building

Case Studies and Portfolio:

Desi Noor: The 220k Impressions, 6.58k Clicks, And 10 Keywords Represent A Significant Improvement.

Awards:

Best Digital Marketing Agency for the year 2022

Clutch-Top Digital Marketing Agency

Pricing:

<25$/ Hour

Team size:

201-500

CEO: Mandeep Singh

USP:

SEO Discovery: Free audits & comprehensive solutions for clear SEO understanding.

Address:

C 210 A, Industrial Area Phase 8B Mohali, Punjab 160071

Phone number:

+91 98722 06139

Email:

sales@seodiscovery.com

9. E SEO Solutions

Bangalore-based agency specialising in local SEO and online reputation management.

Top clients:

No Scars

Ketomac

Mfix

Greensole

Hotpack

Ojas

Khanna Gems

Services Offered:

Global SEO

National SEO

Local SEO

E-Commerce Marketing

Guests Posting

Content Marketing

App Store Optimisation

Case Studies and Success Stories:

BIKES24 brings the best from the world of pre-owned bikes: a +12% increase in website visitors, a +15% increase in organic search traffic and a +20% increase in the Conversation rate

Mindtickle: +31% increase in website visitors, +105% increase in organic search traffic and a +37% increase in the Conversation rate

Awards:

Winner of Indian Achievers’ Award 2022-23

E SEO won the Global Achievers Award recognised by IAA

Pricing:

Custom Price

Team size:

200-500

CEO: Deepak Nagpal

USP:

Local SEO & online reputation management experts (Bangalore).

Address:

Unit No. 1017 A-I, JMD Megapolis, Sector 48, Gurugram, Haryana, 122001

Phone number:

+91 94684 36654

Email:

info@eseosolutions.com

10. SEO Valley

Experienced agency focusing on organic SEO optimisation for sustainable results.

Top clients:

HCL

Rajhans

IHG

TCS

Zuari Cement

Services offered:

SEO Services India

Local SEO Service

E-commerce SEO Service

Full-Time Dedicated SEO Expert

Link Acquisition

Case Studies and Portfolio:

Nike Air Max: The performance of our ads surpassed expectations, leading to extraordinary revenue growth of 541.41% in just two months.

Awards:

Top 10 Best SEO Companies for April 2021 by FindBestSEO

Best SEO Company for April 2021 by PromotionWorld

Pricing:

Custom Price (SEO Plans start at $200/ month)

Team size:

118

CEO: Shabir MS

USP:

Experienced specialists, optimising for sustainable organic growth.

Address:

210 A, 2nd Floor, Corporate Zone, C21 Mall, Hoshangabad Road, Misrod, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462026

Phone number:

+91 9893014167

Email:

info@seovalley.com

10 Other Good SEO Agencies In India

1. Merkle:

Merkle is a global data-driven performance marketing agency specialising in customer experience, personalised marketing, and CRM. With a focus on data and technology, they empower brands to connect with their customers in meaningful ways.

USP: Award-winning expertise, delivering measurable SEO results for all.

2. Watconsult:

Watconsult is a leading digital marketing agency offering a wide range of services, including social media marketing, digital strategy, and influencer marketing. Their innovative approaches help businesses navigate the digital landscape effectively.

USP: Growth-focused blend of SEO, content & social media for impact.

3. Schbang:

Schbang is a full-service digital agency known for its creative solutions across advertising, content, and technology. With a focus on storytelling and design, they create impactful campaigns that resonate with modern audiences.

USP: Creative storytellers, weaving SEO magic for engaging experiences.

4. Serp Wizard:

Serp Wizard is an SEO agency specialising in search engine optimisation services. They leverage their expertise to enhance online visibility, drive organic traffic, and improve search engine rankings for businesses across various industries.

USP: Advanced tools & data insights, empowering you to control your rankings.

5. eSearch Logix:

eSearch Logix is a digital marketing company offering comprehensive services, including SEO, PPC, and web development. Their client-centric approach and result-driven strategies make them a reliable partner for online business growth.

USP: Data-driven global reach, tailoring SEO for diverse industries.

6. ThatWare LLP:

ThatWare LLP is an AI-driven digital marketing agency providing advanced SEO, content marketing, and data-driven solutions. Their innovative use of artificial intelligence sets them apart in the competitive digital marketing landscape.

USP: Award-winning diversity, mastering SEO, content & web development.

7. Brandconn:

Brandconn is a digital marketing agency that specialises in comprehensive solutions, including SEO, web development, and social media marketing. Their focus on building brand connections resonates with their holistic approach to digital marketing.

USP: Results-oriented integration of SEO, branding & social media for growth.

8. Uplers:

Uplers is a global digital outsourcing company offering a wide array of services, including SEO, design, and development. With a team of skilled professionals, they cater to diverse client needs and deliver high-quality solutions.

USP: High-quality SEO within their comprehensive digital outsourcing package.

9. EZ Rankings:

EZ Rankings is a full-service digital marketing agency providing SEO, web development, and online reputation management services. Their commitment to delivering measurable results makes them a trusted partner for businesses seeking online visibility.

USP: Data-driven transparency, delivering measurable ROI with SEO.

10. ROI Minds:

ROI Minds is a digital marketing agency known for its expertise in SEO, PPC, and social media marketing. Focused on delivering a high return on investment, they tailor strategies to meet the unique needs of their clients.

USP: Performance-driven optimisation, maximising SEO’s return on investment.

Tips on Choosing the Right SEO Company

Define your specific goals and needs, aligning with the agency’s expertise.

Evaluate the agency’s industry experience and services relevance to your requirements.

Review the agency’s portfolio and case studies to gauge its track record.

Research the agency’s reputation through client reviews and testimonials.

Prioritise transparency and clear communication in the selection process.

Choose an agency that provides regular reporting and utilises analytics for performance measurement.

Carefully review contract terms, including pricing, deliverables, and exit clauses.

Assess the agency’s scalability to meet evolving digital marketing needs as your business grows.

Frequently asked questions.

1. Can these top SEO companies handle international SEO strategies?

Yes, leading SEO companies are adept at handling international SEO strategies. Many of the listed companies, like Growth Hackers have experience managing international SEO campaigns. Look for agencies with multilingual capabilities and global reach.

2. What makes an SEO company in India stand out among global competitors?

Cost-effectiveness: India offers high-quality services at competitive rates compared to global agencies.

Cultural Understanding: Indian agencies may have a deeper understanding of the local market and nuances.

Language Expertise: Indian agencies have access to a diverse pool of talent with expertise in various languages.

3. What is the typical cost of hiring a top SEO company in India?

Pricing varies based on factors like project scope, industry, and agency size. Expect monthly retainers ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 5 lakhs for good agencies.

4. How long does it take to see results from an SEO campaign executed by these companies?

SEO is a long-term strategy. Noticeable improvements can take 3-6 months, with sustained growth visible in 6-12 months. Patience and consistent effort are key.

5. Do top SEO companies in India also provide other digital marketing services?

Yes, many top SEO companies in India offer other digital marketing services like content marketing, social media marketing, PPC advertising, and web development. This can be a one-stop solution for all your digital needs.

Conclusion:

Conquering SEO is a team effort. Find your perfect partner among these top agencies, fuel your digital growth, and dominate the online landscape. Let’s climb to the peak together!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

