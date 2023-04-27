10 Best Dr. Ortho Mattress in India – Expert Review

April 27, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

Do you wake up every morning with back pain? If so, you’re not alone. In fact, 48% of Indians experience low back pain, a widespread issue affecting millions globally. But did you know that your mattress might be the main offender?

With countless options on the market claiming to be the perfect orthopaedic mattress, it can take time to discern the genuine from the gimmicky. That’s why technical expertise and comprehensive testing are crucial in finding the ideal mattress to support your back. One standout brand is Sunday Mattresses. With six years of experience and advanced orthopaedic features, their beds come with a 100-night trial, setting a new gold standard for the best Dr. Ortho mattress in India.

Our team of experts, led by Sandhya Ravi, has rigorously evaluated each mattress, capturing real-life images in our laboratory to represent their performance authentically. By investing just 10 minutes in reading this article, you’ll be equipped with all the necessary information to choose the right Dr. Ortho mattress for sound sleep and better health.

So, what is our top pick?

ADVERTISEMENT

About the Reviewer Sandhya Ravi has extensive home furnishings and decor expertise, particularly with mattresses. With over a decade of field experience, Sandhya and her team can assess beds in great detail based on technical specifications and user experience. Mattress Testing Methodology Our team tested each mattress for 15 days and assessed various aspects. We analysed Dr. Ortho Mattress’s user reviews on Google and Amazon. Check for optimal support for the back and neck. Material Quality: Natural materials over petrochemical foams. Durability. Compression: We look for a non-compressed mattress for longer life. Trial Period: Brands such as Sunday Mattress offer 100 nights of return. Services: Customer experience, transparency of return and warranty policies.

Sunday Ortho Latex mattress has quickly become India’s most sought-after orthopaedic mattress, and it’s not hard to see why. It blends natural latex, memory foam, and high-resiliency foam to provide maximum comfort and support for those suffering from back pain and joint discomfort. With a removable organic cotton cover and certifications from LGA, GOTS, and Oeko Tex, it’s also eco-friendly and safe. Plus, a 10-year warranty, a 100-night risk-free trial, and free shipping across India are a bonus.

Myth Debunker Many believe Dr. Ortho Mattress is only suitable for those with back pain, and the truth is that it’s ideal for everyone, whether they have back pain or not. It provides support, alleviates pressure points, and can prevent back pain and improve spinal health for people of all ages and activity levels.

Best Dr. Ortho Mattress in India - Overview of Our Top Picks

After extensive research and analysis of experts, and customer feedback, we’ve compiled a list of the best Orthopedic Mattresses in India. These picks will help you make the right decision.

Best Overall Dr. Ortho Mattress - Sunday’s Ortho Latex Mattress Best Value for Money for Back Pain - Sunday’s Ortho Memory Foam Mattress Best Rubberized Coir Dr. Ortho Mattress - Kurlon Spinekare mattress Best Spring Mattress for Back Pain – Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress Low-cost Mattress - Flo Ortho Mattress

A Closer Look at the Best Dr. Ortho Mattresses in India

1. Sunday Ortho Latex mattress (Hybrid Mattress)

Sunday’s Ortho Latex Mattress is #1 on the list, ideal for comfortable and supportive sleep. It combines natural latex, memory foam, and HR foam layers for a healthy, eco-friendly experience without compromising comfort.

It’s perfect for those who prefer a firmer feel and offers ample spine support and alignment. Natural latex conforms to your body’s shape and provides targeted pressure relief.

Mattress Specifications:

Material: Hybrid mattress of Natural latex + Memory Foam + High Resiliency (HR) foam

Thickness: 8 inches

Layers: 3 layers including 2” top layer of 70-density Latex + 1” middle layer of Memory foam + 5” bottom layer of HR foam

Top Cover: Certified organic cotton, removable zipper cover

Certifications: LGA for Latex, GOTS & Oeko Tex

Warranty: 10-year warranty

Trial period: 100-night risk-free trial with free returns

Shipping: Free across India

Compression: Not compressed for a 30% longer lifespan than compressed mattresses

Partner Disturbance: No disturbance to the partner

Temperature Regulation: Best in the category

Suitability: For individuals weighing up to 120 kg

Typical life: 10-12 years

Sizes: Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price range: INR 14,499 to 29,999

Firmness: 6 out of 10, Medium-firm, Perfect ILD (Indentation Load Deflection)

What we liked?

Comfort: Comfortable sleeping experience as the latex layer offers bounce & pressure relief, while memory foam contours the body & reduces motion transfer.

Support: Excellent support for up to 120 kg individuals with high resiliency foam and five-zone ortho design, suitable for all sleepers (side, back, and stomach).

Compressed: Not compressed for shipping, ensuring a 30% longer lifespan than compressed mattresses. Retains its shape and quality better than other mattresses.

Odorless: No harmful odour or off-gassing. Use of all-natural latex and certified organic cotton that are safe and eco-friendly. Also has various certifications for quality and safety

What can be improved?

Delivery: Fast delivery, but the non-compressed delivery method may be inconvenient for high-rise residents or those who require assistance.

Overall recommendation

Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress is a gold standard for orthopaedic mattresses. It is especially good for someone suffering from back pain. The five-zone orthopaedic design of this mattress keeps your spine aligned and adequately supported, providing relief and reducing discomfort. The natural Belgian latex offers unparalleled luxurious comfort for those who don’t necessarily experience any specific issues.

2. Sunday Ortho Memory Foam Mattress

The Sunday Ortho Memory Foam Mattress is a quality and supportive option, featuring a clever combination of memory foam and HR foam layers. It’s designed to provide a firm yet cozy sleeping experience, catering to those with back, neck, or joint problems. Despite being affordable, it maintains the same quality that Sunday is known for, ensuring you wake up refreshed and rejuvenated.

Mattress Specifications:

Material: Memory foam + High Resiliency (HR) foam

Thickness: 6 inches and 8 inches

Layers: 2 layers including 1” top layer of Memory foam + 5” bottom layer of HR foam

Top Cover: Certified organic cotton, removable zipper cover

Certifications: GOTS & Oeko-Tex 100

Warranty: 10-year warranty

Trial period: a 100-night risk-free trial with free returns Shipping: Free across India

Compression: Not compressed; So has a 30% longer lifespan than compressed mattresses

Partner Disturbance: No disturbance to the partner

Temperature Regulation: Good in the category

Suitability: Perfect for ordinary / slightly overweight people

Typical life: 10-12 years

Sizes: Diwan, Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price range: INR 7,399 to 17,999

Firmness: 7 out of 10, Firm

What we liked?

Comfort: Memory foam and HR foam layers together provide excellent comfort and ensure a good night’s sleep in any sleeping position.

Support: The five-zone ortho design and firmness level provide exceptional support and pressure point relief and promote proper spine alignment. It is perfect for individuals with back, neck, or joint problems.

Compression: Uncompressed shipping preserves shape and quality 30% longer and maintains firmness and support better than compressed mattresses.

Odorless: No odour upon initial testing. Suitable for people who are sensitive to smells or allergens.

What can be improved?

Delivery: While the shipping is free and super-fast, the uncompressed mattress may be inconvenient to move. Nevertheless, their delivery staff is efficient.

Exclusivity: Sold by Sunday directly, which guarantees excellent customer satisfaction and quality, but may limit its availability for some customers who prefer online marketplaces like Amazon or Flipkart.

Overall recommendation

We highly recommend the Sunday Ortho Memory Foam Mattress to anyone seeking relief from back pain, joint discomfort, or a great night’s sleep at an affordable price. Its five-zone ortho design, combined with the memory foam and HR foam layers, relieves pressure points and promotes proper spine health that will surely leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Myth Debunker Some companies claim that compressing an Ortho mattress for packaging won’t affect its durability. In reality, the compression process involves 25 tons of force and may reduce the mattress’s lifespan by up to 30%. It’s advisable to select an uncompressed one for maximum mattress longevity.

3. Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring mattress

Sleepwell, a brand under the Sheela Group, is a leading mattress brand in India. Their Pro-comfort range includes the popular Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress, which features a 3-zone pocket spring system for spinal adaptation and support. It also has Airvent technology for breathability and freshness. This mattress is ideal for those who prefer a medium-firm feel.

Mattress Specifications:

Material: Impressions memory foam + PU foam + 3-zone pocket spring

Thickness: 6, 8, and 10 inches

Top Cover: Zipped cover with Airvent technology

Warranty: 5-year warranty

Trial period: 100-day trial

Shipping: Free across India

Compression: Yes, rolled and packed in a box.

Motion isolation: Decent

Sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price range: INR 7,735 to 37,165

Firmness: Medium firm feel

What we liked?

Comfort: Medium-firm feel, with Impressions memory foam, PU foam, and a 3-zone pocket spring system providing a comfortable, supportive, and ergonomic sleep surface.

Support: 3-zone pocket spring system supports and adapts to the spine, and distributes weight evenly to alleviate pain. Ideal for spinal problems and injury recovery.

Available in 3 thickness options and 4 standard sizes. Custom sizes are also available.

What can be improved?

Delivery: Arrived compressed in a box, reducing mattress durability and longevity. It took around 24 hours to regain shape, which may inconvenience customers fully.

Motion isolation: Decent motion isolation. It may not suit couples who are super sensitive to movement while sleeping.

Warranty: Short 5-year warranty as compared to other brands offering 10-year warranties. This may raise concerns about the mattress’s long-term durability.

Overall recommendation:

The Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress is an excellent selection for those seeking a restful and supportive slumber due to a 3-zone pocket spring system and a fusion of Impressions memory and PU foam. However, the shorter 5-year warranty and the compressed form may raise concerns regarding its durability and quality. In this case, the Sunday mattress may be more viable, providing a 10-year warranty guaranteeing its long-lasting quality.

4. Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Wakefit Orthopedic Mattress is affordable, mainly if you weigh less than 80 kilos and are on a tight budget. However, be aware that it may feel softer due to being compressed and may not suit those with back, neck, or joint pain. Though it may not offer the same level of comfort as more expensive options, it provides reasonable value for its price range compared to high-end options.

Mattress Specifications:

Material: Next-Gen Memory Foam + Responsive Foam + High Resilience Foam

Thickness: 5, 6, 8, 10 inches

Layers: 3 layers including a Next-gen Memory Foam + Responsive Foam + High Resilience Foam

Top Cover: GSM spun knitted fabric removable zippered cover

Warranty: 10-year warranty

Trial period: 100-day trial

Shipping: Free across India

Compression: Yes, vacuum pressed and packed in a roll-pack black bag.

Partner Disturbance: Pretty average

Typical life: 8-10 years

Sizes: Single, Diwan, Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price range: INR 6,224 to 20,249

Firmness: 5 out of 10, Medium-firm and bouncy

What we liked?

Affordable: Budget-friendly orthopaedic mattress for price-conscious buyers, but compromised comfort and support.

Available in 4 thickness options and four standard sizes. Custom sizes are also available.

What can be improved?

Support: I felt the mattress is super soft and bouncy when laying on it. Anyone with neck, spinal, back, or joint pain should avoid it.

Compressed: Vacuum-packed and delivered in a roll pack bag; takes 48 hours to expand fully. The mattress may feel lumpy or uneven during this time, causing discomfort while sleeping.

Temperature regulation: Foam layers in the mattress retain heat, which is very uncomfortable for people who sleep in a hot and humid region.

Motion isolation: Average level of motion isolation. Not ideal for people who are easily disturbed by movement during sleep.

Overall recommendation:

We recommend that the Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam mattress is only recommended for those with a tight budget, no pain issues, and who can accept a slight compromise in comfort and support. It also lacks motion isolation and temperature regulation. Consider a Sunday mattress for a slightly more expensive yet better alternative with more advanced features and support.

5. Kurlon Spinekare mattress

Kurlon is a renowned mattress company in India, specialising in comfortable and innovative coir mattresses. The Kurlon Spinekare Mattress is one of their popular offerings, which features a unique combination of rubberized coir and rebonded foam with quilted memory foam, making it soft yet supportive. With a vast retail presence across India, Kurlon is a reliable option for buyers who prefer to see and touch their mattresses before purchasing.

Mattress Specifications:

Material: Memory foam + Bonded Foam + Rubberized Coir

Thickness: 7 inches

Layers: 4 layers including 1” Memory foam + 1” Coir layer + 2” Bonded Foam + 3” Rubberized Coir

Top Cover: Polar fleece grey Tapestry

Warranty: 5-year warranty

Trial period: Not available

Shipping: Free across India

Compression: Not compressed

Typical life: 5-7 years

Sizes: Single, Double, Queen and King sizes

Price range: INR 23,225 to 60,499

Firmness: 5 out of 10, Moderately Soft

What we liked?

Flippable: This mattress is flippable, which allows for more even wear and tear and increases its lifespan.

Support: The rubberised coir, along with the bonded foam, gives it a unique bounce, making it comfortable and supportive.

Compressed: Shipped uncompressed, preserving its shape and quality for 30% longer and maintaining better firmness and support than compressed mattresses.

Various mattresses are available to fit different budgets and preferences, simplifying the process of finding a suitable one for buyers.

What can be improved?

Sagging: Based on our previous testing, coir mattresses sag more than other mattresses, which can be uncomfortable and affect sleep quality over time.

Expensive: Relatively expensive compared to other popular mattress brands, which can be a turn-off for budget-conscious buyers.

No trial period: Kurlon needs a trial period; thus, buyers can only test the mattress after committing to purchase.

Warranty: 5-year warranty, shorter than competitors’ 10-year warranty. This may worry buyers seeking a long-term investment.

Overall recommendation:

The eco-conscious seeking a coir-based mattress will find the Kurlon Spinekare appealing. The unique combination of rubberized coir and rebonded foam with quilted memory foam offers a firm sleeping layer (contrary to Kurlon’s moderate softness claim). However, long-term use may prove challenging for those with back or neck pain due to sagging, and the higher price point, lack of trial period, and shorter warranty may worry some.

6. The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho mattress

If you’re someone who is crazy about smarter technology-based mattresses over traditional mattresses, the Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho mattress would be an ideal option for you. The Sleep Company has pioneered the patented SmartGRID advanced mattress technology, which utilises a box grid structure made of a hyper-elastic polymer. The SmartGRID layer, coupled with the Ortho Relief Foam, ensures a cool sleeping experience, making it an excellent option for people in hot and humid regions.

Mattress Specifications:

Material: SmartGRID + High Resilient Ortho Relief Foam

Thickness: 5, 6, 8 inches

Layers: 3 layers including a 2” top layer of SmartGRID + 4-5” Ortho Relief Foam + Brasso Fabric Zipper Cover

Top Cover: Cotton Viscose Zipper Cover

Certification: AIHA Certified

Warranty: 10-year warranty

Trial period: 100-night trial

Shipping: Free across India

Compression: Yes, vacuum pressed and packed in a roll-pack blue bag.

Temperature Regulation: Good

Typical life: 10 years

Sizes: Single, Diwan, Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price range: INR 11,130 to 27,230

Firmness: 6 out of 10, Medium-firm

What we liked?

Temperature regulation: The box grid structure has over 2500 air channels for optimal temperature regulation and cool sleeping.

Available in 3 thickness options and 4 standard sizes. Custom sizes are also available.

Top cover: Top cover is thick and made of cotton viscose material, providing optimal protection for the mattress.

What can be improved?

Support: The mattress is softer, which can cause more back pain with regular use, despite the brand’s claims of providing good posture alignment and relief from back pain.

Compressed: Vacuum-packed in a roll-pack blue bag. It takes around 24 hours to expand completely, potentially impacting its quality and lifespan.

Motion isolation: Pretty average. This might be an issue for people who are sensitive to movements during sleep.

Trial: 100 Nights trial offer is unavailable on e-commerce purchases from Amazon, Flipkart, etc.

Overall recommendation:

Due to its excellent temperature regulation, we recommend The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho mattress to those looking for a cooling and comfortable sleeping experience. However, the softer-than-expected feel may only be suitable for some, especially those who seek relief from back or neck pain.

7. Flo Ortho™ Mattress

Flo is a new brand with a budget-friendly Ortho mattress with innovative features like PainRelease™ and 3D Air-Flo™ technology. However, our tests show that these are rebranded versions of familiar elements. The Flo Ortho mattress is a good option for a secondary bed or for those who want to buy a new one without spending too much.

Mattress Specifications:

Material: High Resilience (HR) foam + Flo Responsive Foam

Thickness: 4, 6, 8, 10 inches

Layers: 3 layers including Flo Responsive Foam + High Resilience (HR) foam + 3D Air-Flo Fabric

Top Cover: Cashmere fabric, removable cover with aloe vera gel infused

Warranty: 10-year warranty

Trial period: 100-night risk-free trial

Shipping: Free across India

Compression: Yes, vacuum packed and sealed in a capsule.

Typical life: 8-10 years

Sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price range: INR 5,702 to 24,219

Firmness: 8 out of 10 on top, 9 out of 10 on bottom

What we liked?

Temperature regulation: 3D Air-Flo™ technology enables decent temperature regulation. Helpful in hot and humid regions.

Reversible: Can be used on either side. The top layer is rated 8 out of 10 for firmness, while the base layer is rated 9 out of 10.

Available in 4 thickness options and 4 standard sizes. Custom sizes are also available.

What can be improved?

Motion isolation: Decent but not the best option for couples who share a bed with a child.

Compressed: Delivered vacuum-packed in a capsule, which can affect its useful life and durability by almost 30%.

Soft edges: Average support, but the edges feel soft, which may cause discomfort while sleeping towards the edges.

Trial: 100-night trial is not offered on Amazon purchases is questionable, as customers have reported that it is only valid when purchasing through the Flo website.

Overall recommendation:

We recommend the Flo Ortho mattress as a budget-friendly option with 3D Air-Flo™ technology for temperature regulation, ideal for those who prefer a firmer feel. However, it lacks motion isolation, and compressed delivery may affect durability in the long run. Decent but soft edge support. Good choice for affordability and firmness, but not recommended for those who share a bed and need better motion isolation.

Dr. Ortho Mattress: Buyers Guide

If you’ve made it this far, chances are that you’ve already made your decision to switch to a Dr. Ortho mattress - renowned for its exceptional quality in relieving a variety of back and neck pain issues, including lower back pain, herniated discs, cervical spondylosis, upper back pain, back pain relief, cervical pain, and bulging discs.

However, several factors must be considered before buying an orthopaedic mattress in India. Here are some of the most important ones to keep in mind!

Dr. Ortho Mattress vs Traditional Mattress

1. Dr. Ortho mattress: Dr. Ortho mattresses are ergonomically designed to provide orthopaedic support for people with back pain or other orthopaedic conditions. They’re usually made with Memory foam or Latex foam that conforms to the body’s shape and High-Resilience foam that provides targeted support. These mattresses distribute weight evenly and relieve pressure points, improving sleep posture and a pain-free sleeping experience.

2. Traditional mattress: A conventional bed is a popular type of mattress that consists of various materials, including coir, bonnell spring, adaptive foam, and cotton. The construction and composition of these mattresses can significantly impact their comfort, support, and firmness. Whether you seek a soft and plush surface or a more supportive and firmer one, traditional mattresses can satisfy a broad range of sleep preferences.

Factors to Keep in Mind When Buying a Dr Ortho Mattress:

Before investing in a Dr. Ortho mattress, here are some factors to consider:

1. Thickness: Choose an 8-inch thickness for back pain relief. For those under 60kg, select 6 inches. Choose at least 6-inch mattresses.

2. Material: Select a Dr Ortho mattress featuring latex or memory foam for its ability to conform to your body shape and offer adequate support.

3. Firmness: To ensure optimal body support and comfort, select a mattress firmness of level 6 or 7.

4. Trial Period and Warranty: Look for a mattress with a 100-night trial period and at least a 10-years of Dr. Ortho Mattress Warranty.

Tips for Caring for Your Dr. Ortho Mattress:

Here are some tips for caring for and maintaining your Dr. Ortho mattress:

1. Rotate your mattress every three months to prevent sagging and uneven wear. You can also flip it over if it is a dual-sided mattress.

2. Use a mattress protector or a fitted sheet to protect your mattress from dust, stains, spills, and allergens.

3. Vacuum your mattress regularly to remove dust and dirt. You can also use a mild detergent and a damp cloth to spot clean stains.

4. Avoid jumping or standing on your mattress, as it can damage the springs or the foam.

5. Keep your mattress away from direct sunlight, which can fade and degrade the fabric.

6. Avoid bending or folding the mattress when moving, as this can damage the springs and reduce the overall support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can Dr. Ortho Mattress help with upper back pain or only lower back pain?

A: Dr. Ortho Mattress is designed to evenly distribute body weight, support the back, maintain natural spine curvature, and relieve pressure and tension in the upper and lower back.

Q: Are there any specific sleeping positions you should adopt while sleeping on a Dr. Ortho Mattress?

A: It’s best to maintain a neutral spine position, which means keeping your head, neck, and spine in a straight line. Sleeping on your back or side can benefit people with back pain.

Q: Can Dr. Ortho Mattress prevent back pain, or is it only effective in treating existing back pain?

A: Dr. Ortho Mattress can help prevent back pain by providing the necessary support and alignment to the spine. Severe or chronic back pain should be consulted with a medical professional.

Q: How long does a Dr. Ortho Mattress last, and is it worth the investment?

A: Lifespan of a Dr. Ortho Mattress depends on various factors. However, a high-quality mattress like Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress can last 10-12 years with proper mattress care and maintenance.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”