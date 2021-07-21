Prince Harry to publish 'intimate' memoir in 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan in a still from ‘The Me You Can’t See’

London

21 July 2021 07:07 IST

The royal will be sharing for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him, according to publishers.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has said he is writing a tell-all memoir, to be released towards the end of next year, that will offer an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

The 36-year-old sixth in line to the British throne had stepped back as a frontline royal and relocated to the U.S. with his 39-year-old wife Meghan Markle and the couple now live in California with their two young children – Archie and Lilibet.

According to publishers Penguin Random House, Harry’s memoir will be intimate and heartfelt, with the royal sharing for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” said Harry in a statement on Monday.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” he said.

According to his publishers, the book will cover his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.

Prince Harry promises to offer an “honest and captivating” personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story. He is set to donate all the proceeds from the book to charity.

“All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years,” said Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House. “Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognised for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story,” he said.

Harry’s book will be published in print and digital formats in the U.S. by the Random House and in Canada by Random House Canada. Transworld, an imprint of Penguin Random House UK, will publish the book in the United Kingdom, with additional publishing territories to be announced at a later date.

An audiobook edition will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio, with the release date for the book tentatively scheduled for some time in late 2022.