Neena Gupta's autobiography to release on June 14

New Delhi

23 May 2021 08:52 IST

Veteran actor-director Neena Gupta’s tell-all autobiography Sach Kahun Toh will hit the stands on June 14, publisher Penguin Random House India announced on Friday.

From her time at National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Bombay (Mumbai) in the 80s and her single parenthood, the book will share Gupta’s life story in the most "unapologetically honest" manner. "She details the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and a successful second innings in Bollywood," the publisher said in a statement.

The book addresses issues like casting couch, film industry politics, and also talks about what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide.

Advertising

Advertising

"Sach Kahun Toh is a candid, self-deprecating portrait of the person behind the persona, detailing her life’s many choices, her battles against stereotypes, then and now, and how she may not be as unconventional as people think her to be," the publisher added.

Gupta also shared the release date of her book on her Instagram page.

"I thought in these very difficult and gloomy times, when we are stuck at home, we are sad and anxious, may be my book will help you tide some of the tough days," the actor said in a video message she posted on the social media platform.