July 21, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 01:03 pm IST

In an anthology on Nagaland by women, short stories, poems and essays reflect a present shaped by the past. It’s a State where women are at the centre of everything but have been kept out of the political arena. The writers, both debutants and veterans, want to chronicle their stories to preserve their living memories for future generations, says Anungla Zoe Longkumer, who edited The Many That I Am: Writings from Nagaland (Zubaan Books). Edited excerpts from an interview:

You mention Naga traditions, like tattoos, for instance, which sometimes are in conflict with Christian teachings. Shouldn’t it be possible to be connected with one’s roots but also welcome new ideas?

The art of tattooing among some Naga communities belongs in our traditional past, a culture that was banned after Christianity came to our land. Through time, only some of our material culture have survived, textile and accessory-making in particular. Naga tattooing was done using only organic materials, plant thorns and fibres, tree resins, antiseptic leaves, cotton, earthenware, and tattoo patterns were inspirations from designs found in nature. Tattoos were given to girls as rites of passage and for boys as an initiation rite and or associated with the practice of head-hunting. Now the contexts have changed and Nagaland is a Christian State and people are living as modern a life as the rest of the world. But conserving our traditional ways would go a long way to help us regain the attentive relationship with nature our forebears had. We would then honour and value our land and biodiversity, and expand our artistry and humanity. How wonderful if it could be holistic like that, to be moving forward but shaped by our rich culture.

Nagaland is a patriarchal society. Two women MLAs were elected for the first time in 2023 — it became a State in 1963. But women are at the centre of everything otherwise. What needs to be done to get them into the political space as well?

Naga men encourage their daughters to get educated in any field and have no problems with their wives having jobs and contributing to keeping the home fires burning. But they put up fierce resistance to their womenfolk entering the political arena. I think this resistance stems from a fear of ‘losing their place’ so to speak, because after all it has always been a patriarchal society. Now with two women MLAs, perhaps a change has begun to happen in Naga men. Working women in Nagaland still come home and have to play roles, looking after the children’s needs, taking care of the house and garden etc. But I am hopeful that in two or three generations’ time, mindsets will have undergone a complete change and our menfolk will accept that women can be as creative and capable in the political field as in any other. There is a vacuum in governance, which only women can fill, because their contribution is unique and it makes things whole.

Seen in this backdrop, why is it important to chronicle women’s journeys?

I think the reason there are more Naga women authors than men is because our women have found writing as a way to speak their minds without incurring censure from menfolk and traditional society. Even in the publishing world in Nagaland, there are more women than men. It is through their stories that the reality of life as a woman living in Nagaland is mirrored. Women’s journeys must be chronicled. In the future, our children and students will need these stories, of our history, our quiet revolution, even our catharsis. It is worth preserving these memories for the future.

