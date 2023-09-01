Listen to Malgudi Days in Kannada

September 01, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

Who can forget the famous television series, Malgudi Days? Based on the RK Narayan’s writings and adapted for screen by the late Shankar Nag, the series, gave the viewers a glimpse of a gentler way of life that today is just a memory. Malgudi Days, originally written in English, and translated into Kannada by H Ramachandra Swami as Malgudi Dinagalu, is now available as an audio-book.

Kannada film and television actor, Aniruddha Jatkar, has narrated the audio-book. “I grew up watching the series and imagined myself as each of the characters. When Storytel approached me to narrate the audio-book, my joy knew no bounds.”

Aniruddha, who is the son-in-law of the late Kannada actor, Vishnuvardhan, says, the audio-book will introduce a new generation of readers to the writings of RK Narayan. “Though a fictional place, Malgudi has realistic characters and situations in it. The audio-book will only help bring people closer to the stories of their roots and culture.”

