Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

Nazir Ahamed A S 9519 Chautauqua, New York
August 12, 2022 20:56 IST

Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked on Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Mr. Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Mr. Rushdie’s death.

Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Mr. Rushdie.

