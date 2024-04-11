Internet ban during Amalapuram riots a grim reminder of life that once existed in J&K, says Chandrababu Naidu

April 11, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - P. GANNAVARAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on April 11 (Thursday) said the ban imposed on Internet during the Amalapuram riots in 2022 reminded one of the life that once existed in Jammu & Kashmir.

In May 2022, people of the erstwhile Konaseema district marched to the district headquarters to protest against the YSRCP government’s proposal to name the district after B.R. Ambedkar, which had triggered riots in Amalapuram. No casualty was reported in the riots.

Addressing a joint election campaign at P. Gannavaram in Dr .B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, Mr. Naidu said, “The way Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy came up with the proposal to rename the district led to tension across Konaseema. The government also imposed a ban on Internet services then.”

Promising to take steps for the uplift Dalits, Mr. Naidu assured to offer MLC post to a leader belonging to the Madiga sect. Mr. Naidu alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy attempted to discourage inter-caste marriages by withdrawing financial aid.

In his address, JSP president Pawan Kalyan alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had succeeded in converting the serene Konaseema area into “kalahala seema” (land of riots) by sowing the seeds of hatred over renaming of the district.

“Post the Amalapuram riots, we strived to ensure harmony among all communities in the region. The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance will continue to strive for harmony and peace in the Konaseema region,” he said.

Accusing the YSRCP government of neglecting the coconut trade in the region, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the alliance government would set up a branch of the Coconut Board in the Konaseema region.

“Coconut is grown in more than 2.5 lakh hectares. The yield has dwindled. The sector has been at the receiving end in the absence of government support. We will revive the trade and bring about a turnaround,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

Railway line project

The JSP chief also promised to make sincere efforts to get the Konaseema railway line project commissioned as it was the dream of former Lok Sabha Speaker G.M.C. Balayogi, who hailed from Amalapuram.

Balayogi’s son G.M. Harish is contesting on TDP ticket from the Amalapuram Lok Sabha seat.