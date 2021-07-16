Zalmay Khalilzad in an interaction with The Hindu

16 July 2021 13:48 IST

In this video, U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan says there is no ultimate military solution, there has to be a political settlement for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has denied a serious charge by Afghanistan’s Vice-President, who said Pakistan’s airforce threatened to launch missiles at the Afghan airforce if it targets posts claimed by the Taliban. The charges and denial came just as a conference in Tashkent got under way with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on stage, where External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad were present. In an interaction with The Hindu, Mr. Khalilzad said Pakistan must fulfil its special role in peace in Afghanistan, and that the U.S. will not recognise a Taliban government in Kabul taken by force.

Click here to read the full interview

