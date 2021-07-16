Videos

Zalmay Khalilzad in an interaction with The Hindu

Pakistan has denied a serious charge by Afghanistan’s Vice-President, who said Pakistan’s airforce threatened to launch missiles at the Afghan airforce if it targets posts claimed by the Taliban. The charges and denial came just as a conference in Tashkent got under way with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on stage, where External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad were present. In an interaction with The Hindu, Mr. Khalilzad said Pakistan must fulfil its special role in peace in Afghanistan, and that the U.S. will not recognise a Taliban government in Kabul taken by force.

