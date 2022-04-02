  • War on Peace – The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence by Ronan Farrow is a very good book on why the US is not carrying as much weight
  • Non Alignment 2.0: A Foreign and Strategic Policy for India in the 21st Century- by a number of scholars including Shyam Saran and Shivshankar Menon, and the subsequent paper at Centre for Policy Research India’s Path to Power: Strategy in a World Adrift – essential reading
  • India’s Foreign Policy Dilemma over Non-Alignment 2.0 by Sidhanshu Tripathi is a very thoughtful read
  • The Oxford Handbook of India’s Foreign Policy: Edited by David Malone, C Rajamohan and Srinath Raghavan
  • Does India Negotiate? By Karthik Nachiappan
  • Decision-making in Foreign Policy and India–China Bilateral Relations by Raviprasad Narayanan- focuses on China but also challenges of India’s neighbourhood
  • The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India by Vijay Gokhale
  • Also, a fairly irreverent and critical view of the Modi government’s choices in The Price of Modi Years by Aakar Patel