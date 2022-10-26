Watch | Why does Andhra Pradesh want three capitals?

A video on AP’s 3 capitals issue

When Andhra Pradesh was divided into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2014, Hyderabad was made capital of the newly formed Telangana.

The then CM Chandrababu Naidu wanted to make Amaravati AP’s capital. His vision was to build a world-class capital city.

But n December 2019, the current CM, Jagan Reddy proposed that Andhra Pradesh will have 3 capitals. This was introduced as the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020.

He argued that Visakhapatinam is the biggest city in the state with ready-made infrastructure and would be the natural choice to be the executive capital. He added that on the other hand Amaravati would require over Rs.1 Lakh crores for even the basic infrastructure to be established.

