Which are the 6 key parties in Maharashtra? | Election Cheatsheet

In just a few weeks, Maharashtra’s citizens will cast their votes, deciding between two major alliances: the Mahayuti coalition, led by the BJP, Shiv Sena, and factions of the NCP, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, a united front of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

Currently, both alliances are finalizing their seat-sharing agreements. The BJP and Congress each seek over 100 seats, while the Shiv Sena factions aim for 80-90 seats, leaving the NCP divisions to divide the remaining seats. Historically opposed in the state, the Congress and BJP now face a unique election scenario where party factions within the Shiv Sena and NCP are contending alongside and against traditional rivals.

In this episode, we’ll examine the six key parties fighting for power in Maharashtra—their backgrounds, symbols, recent performances, and the influential figures leading their campaigns.

CreditsScript and presentation: Suchitra KarthikeyanVideo: Gautam DoshiEditing: Aniket Singh Chauhan