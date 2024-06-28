GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What is the role of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha?

Published - June 28, 2024 08:38 pm IST

Aniket Singh Chauhan

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has assumed the role of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the lower House of the Parliament – a position that lay vacant for a decade since no singular party had numbers equalling a tenth of the total strength of the Lok Sabha which has conventionally been the requirement to lay claim to the post.

Rahul Gandhi, LoP in Lok Sabha, speaks inside the House during the fifth day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, at the Parliament in New Delhi on June 28, 2024.

Rahul Gandhi, LoP in Lok Sabha, speaks inside the House during the fifth day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, at the Parliament in New Delhi on June 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Since the Opposition in the Indian Parliament comprises multiple parties with divergent ideologies and agendas, the role of the LoP is fraught with challenges. So how is a LoP appointed and what are the responsibilities accompanying this crucial constitutional post?

