What is the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme in Rajasthan?

A video on the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 9 rolled out the flagship scheme for urban employment -The Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme

The objective is to provide 100 days of employment in a year to families residing in urban areas.

The scheme is on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for villagers started by the UPA government at the Centre in 2006.

Who are eligible to get jobs under the scheme?

Those in the age group of 18 to 60 years residing within the limits of urban local bodies are eligible

There is no income limit, though the poor and destitute people, especially those who lost their livelihood during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be given preference.