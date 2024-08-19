Watch: ‘Youth for Seva’ volunteers make eco-friendly rakhis in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar chapter of Youth For Seva, a nationwide voluntary organisation, has been crafting eco-friendly Rakhis for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival.

These Rakhis, made from unused wedding invitation cards and waste paper, also incorporate various pulses and seeds from pumpkins and other plants. The idea is to curb environmental pollution by reducing the use of plastics. When planted after use, the Rakhis decompose and sprout into plants. The organisation aims to send these Rakhis to Army and paramilitary jawans posted at the borders.

Organisations like Youth for Seva are striving to add a touch of eco-friendliness to Rakshabandhan, the festival that celebrates the bond between siblings.

Video: PTI