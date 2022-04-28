Watch | World’s oldest animal on land

A video on the world’s oldest animal on land, Seychelles giant tortoise.

A video on the world’s oldest animal on land, Seychelles giant tortoise.

Meet Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise. He was born in Seychelles but currently lives on the South Atlantic Island of St. Helena.

Jonathan is the world’s oldest animal on land. He will celebrate his 190 birthday this year. He was born in 1832 brought to St. Helena with three other tortoises when he was 50 years old. But experts say he could be older. th

He has seen two world wars, the Great Depression, the deadly Spanish flu and now the coronavirus. He will celebrate his 190th birthday this year at his home on the South Atlantic Island of St. Helena.