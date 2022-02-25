Watch | World’s highest ski resort lost forever to climate change

February 25, 2022

A video on Chacaltaya ski resort and how it disappeared completely due to the climate change

Chacaltaya glacier in Bolivia was once home to the World’s highest Ski resort. The Chacaltaya ski resort opened in the 1930, according to some reports. It was built at 5,300-meters above sea level. And was a popular family weekend retreat for Bolivians, especially inhabitants of La Paz, one of its capital cities just 30 kilometres away. But things started to change in the early 1990s. The glacier reduced to just seven percent of its size from 1940 Scientists predicted that the glacier would survive until 2015. But it melted faster than expected and had vanished completely by 2009 Now, the resort has fallen apart and lives on only as a memory.



