A video on giant Israel strawberry which set a new Guinness world record

A video on giant Israel strawberry which set a new Guinness world record

This giant strawberry has set a new Guinness world record. It is the world’s heaviest strawberry. It weighs around 289 grams. The fruit was grown by Chahi Ariel, a farmer from the agricultural community of Kadima-Zoran, in the central district of Israel. Researchers say the size is about 5 times the average weight of a regular strawberry.