Watch | With rising dengue cases, UP govt. cancels leave of doctors, paramedical staff

A video on rising dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the leave of all doctors and paramedical staff, with rising dengue cases

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on October 19 said all measures are being taken to control the spread of the disease

“Beds are reserved in hospitals and preparations for enough platelets are being made. Leaves of all government doctors and health-related people have been cancelled,” the deputy CM said.

Last week the Centre deputed a high-level team to Uttar Pradesh for instituting measures for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts