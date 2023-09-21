HamberMenu
Watch | Will the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu be back on track?

A video on what led to the fallout between the two parties and what it means politically

September 21, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

Relations between the AIADMK and the BJP have reached a flashpoint in Tamil Nadu.

It started on September 11, when at a public meeting, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai claimed that Forward Bloc leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was, in 1956, incensed over rationalist remarks made by Dravidian leader CN Annadurai in the premises of the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple.

He claimed that Annadurai felt intimidated by Muthuramalinga Thevar, apologised to him and left Madurai. The AIADMK, which is named after Annadurai and carries his image in the party flag, initially cautioned Annamalai to mind his language and reminded him of the backlash he had received earlier, for calling their leader Jayalalithaa corrupt.

Eventually, two party leaders, Sellur Raju and C. Ve. Shanmugam launched a no holds barred attack on Annamalai for belittling their leader. However, Annamalai remained firm on his remarks on Annadurai, claiming that he was stating facts, and he accused Shanmugam of being corrupt, as a former minister.

On Vinayaka Chaturthi day, D. Jayakumar, a former AIADMK minister, who is widely regarded as representing the views of the party, declared that the BJP in Tamil Nadu is no longer an ally of the AIADMK. He said the party will take a decision on an alliance during the time of elections.

What does the break up between AIADMK and BJP mean politically? Is there scope for them to reunite?

Script and presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

