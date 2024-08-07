Watch | Why Vinesh Phogat was disqualified

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was on her way to becoming India’s first woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final in the 50kg event on Tuesday night, was eliminated for being overweight ahead of the final. She was found to be overweight by exactly 100gm during the weigh-in this morning.

Vinesh’s weight was up by one kg. We and her personal support staff worked to cut it down. Unfortunately, it was slightly above the limit, Indian women’s chief coach Virender Dahiya told The Hindu.

In this video, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, India’s Chief Medical Officer, and Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha, explain what happened.