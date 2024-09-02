GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Why the Centre must also fund the Chennai Metro Phase II project | Data Point

In this video, The Hindu Data team uses data to compare the Centre’s funds across other metro projects and shows why the project is a necessity for Chennai as a city.  

Published - September 02, 2024 08:48 am IST

Vignesh Radhakrishnan
Vignesh Radhakrishnan
Watch: Why the Centre must also fund the Chennai Metro Phase II project | Data Point

The Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail has once again emerged as a bone of contention between the Centre and Tamil Nadu. The Centre reiterated it as a “State-sector” project in a recent reply in the Lok Sabha. However, data shows that the Centre’s share is not a far cry from the funds sanctioned for Metros in other cities such as Bengaluru. Moreover, the project is a necessity as the population in the city’s exteriors which are not connected by Metro is growing rapidly.

In this video, The Hindu Data team uses data to compare the Centre’s funds across other metro projects and shows why the project is a necessity for Chennai as a city.    

Presentation and scripting: Vignesh Radhakrishnan

Production and Data support: Sambavi Parthasarathy 

Videography: Sambavi Parthasarathy

hashtags for YT - Chennaimetro, Chennaimetrofunding, PhaseIImetro, chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.