Watch: Why the Centre must also fund the Chennai Metro Phase II project | Data Point

The Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail has once again emerged as a bone of contention between the Centre and Tamil Nadu. The Centre reiterated it as a “State-sector” project in a recent reply in the Lok Sabha. However, data shows that the Centre’s share is not a far cry from the funds sanctioned for Metros in other cities such as Bengaluru. Moreover, the project is a necessity as the population in the city’s exteriors which are not connected by Metro is growing rapidly.

In this video, The Hindu Data team uses data to compare the Centre’s funds across other metro projects and shows why the project is a necessity for Chennai as a city.

Presentation and scripting: Vignesh Radhakrishnan

Production and Data support: Sambavi Parthasarathy

Videography: Sambavi Parthasarathy

