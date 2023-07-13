Watch | Why is West Bengal’s Garo tribe feeling neglected?

No concrete roads, no public transport
For the Garo tribal community settled in West Bengal’s Uttar Panialguri village nothing has changed in decades
With the 2023 panchayat elections, the tribe says development has left them behind
A part of the predominantly tribal Alipurduar II block, one of six blocks in the district with a population of 70 lakh, the Uttar Panialguri village is in the Buxa Tiger Reserve
The roads to Garo Para in the village is just layers of mud and pebbles. To reach a high school, children have to walk 6 km one way as there is no public transport
The villagers say the block development officer and panchayat members visit only during the election campaigns
Read the full report here
Report, videos & photos: Purnima Sah
Production : Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
