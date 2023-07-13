HamberMenu
Watch | Why is West Bengal’s Garo tribe feeling neglected?

A video on the Garo tribe settled in West Bengal’s Uttar Panialguri village

July 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

No concrete roads, no public transport

For the Garo tribal community settled in West Bengal’s Uttar Panialguri village nothing has changed in decades

With the 2023 panchayat elections, the tribe says development has left them behind

A part of the predominantly tribal Alipurduar II block, one of six blocks in the district with a population of 70 lakh, the Uttar Panialguri village is in the Buxa Tiger Reserve

The roads to Garo Para in the village is just layers of mud and pebbles. To reach a high school, children have to walk 6 km one way as there is no public transport

The villagers say the block development officer and panchayat members visit only during the election campaigns

Read the full report here

Report, videos & photos: Purnima Sah

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

