Watch | Why is argan production in Morocco in trouble?

January 06, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

For those using skin-care products, Argan oil might be a familiar name

But have you wondered how argan oil is produced?

The oil, extracted from the argan tree, which is native to Morocco, has high demand in the cosmetics industry

But those producing the oil back in Morocco have another story to tell

An uncertain future

The oil is produced from the fruit kernel of the argan tree

The fruit nuts are sorted, roasted, ground and pressed for their oil

At a women’s cooperative in Morocco named Marjana, women, mostly aged over 60, are engaged in manually extracting the oil

However, the labour-intensive craft is not attracting the younger generation

This has raised questions about how long the artisanal practice can continue.

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Gopika K P