Watch | Why is argan production in Morocco in trouble?

For those using skin-care products, Argan oil might be a familiar name
But have you wondered how argan oil is produced?
The oil, extracted from the argan tree, which is native to Morocco, has high demand in the cosmetics industry
But those producing the oil back in Morocco have another story to tell
An uncertain future
The oil is produced from the fruit kernel of the argan tree
The fruit nuts are sorted, roasted, ground and pressed for their oil
At a women’s cooperative in Morocco named Marjana, women, mostly aged over 60, are engaged in manually extracting the oil
However, the labour-intensive craft is not attracting the younger generation
This has raised questions about how long the artisanal practice can continue.
Production : Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Gopika K P
