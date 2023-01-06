HamberMenu
Watch | Why is argan production in Morocco in trouble?

A video of argan production in Morocco

January 06, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

For those using skin-care products, Argan oil might be a familiar name 

But have you wondered how argan oil is produced? 

The oil, extracted from the argan tree, which is native to Morocco, has high demand in the cosmetics industry 

But those producing the oil back in Morocco have another story to tell 

An uncertain future 

The oil is produced from the fruit kernel of the argan tree 

The fruit nuts are sorted, roasted, ground and pressed for their oil 

 At a women’s cooperative in Morocco named Marjana, women, mostly aged over 60, are engaged in manually extracting the oil 

However, the labour-intensive craft is not attracting the younger generation 

This has raised questions about how long the artisanal practice can continue. 

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Gopika K P

