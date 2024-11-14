 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Why HC wants ANPR cameras in Ooty and Kodaikanal?

Watch: Why HC wants ANPR cameras in Ooty and Kodaikanal?

What are the challenges faced by the e-pass system in Ooty and Kodaikanal? And, what are the Madras High Court solutions?

Updated - November 14, 2024 10:48 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

Six months after introducing the mandatory e-pass system for vehicles entering popular hill stations Nilgiris and Kodaikanal, the Madras High Court has raised concerns over the system’s efficiency and accuracy.

The e-pass initiative was introduced to gather data on the number of vehicles and tourists visiting these regions, a necessary step in studying their carrying capacity. The goal was to prevent overcrowding, which puts pressure on the environment and local infrastructure. However, the court found discrepancies between the data reported by district authorities and the likely number of vehicles entering these areas, especially during peak tourist seasons like Deepavali.

The court highlighted that the reported numbers were significantly lower than what was observed on the ground, suggesting that many vehicles were bypassing the e-pass system. In response, the court has recommended the installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at key checkposts. These cameras would help ensure strict enforcement of the e-pass system by automatically recording and verifying the details of every vehicle entering the region.

Furthermore, the court has called for improvements to the e-pass portal, such as the addition of a drop-down menu listing licensed accommodations to reduce false or inaccurate entries by tourists.

The issue of overcrowding in hill stations is not confined to Tamil Nadu alone. Other regions, like Kerala and Mysuru, have also initiated studies to determine the carrying capacities of their tourist destinations to address environmental concerns and sustainably regulate tourism. Activists and environmentalists are urging authorities to implement more stringent measures to preserve the ecological balance of these fragile hill ecosystems.

In response to the court’s recommendations, Tamil Nadu authorities have begun making changes to improve the system. These include shifting checkposts to areas with better mobile connectivity and introducing QR codes for easier e-pass registration, thus making the process more efficient.

This video explores the challenges faced by the e-pass system, the court’s proposed solutions, and the broader efforts underway to promote sustainable tourism while preserving the environment in these hill stations.

Credits

Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Published - November 14, 2024 10:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.