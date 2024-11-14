Watch: Why HC wants ANPR cameras in Ooty and Kodaikanal?

Six months after introducing the mandatory e-pass system for vehicles entering popular hill stations Nilgiris and Kodaikanal, the Madras High Court has raised concerns over the system’s efficiency and accuracy.

The e-pass initiative was introduced to gather data on the number of vehicles and tourists visiting these regions, a necessary step in studying their carrying capacity. The goal was to prevent overcrowding, which puts pressure on the environment and local infrastructure. However, the court found discrepancies between the data reported by district authorities and the likely number of vehicles entering these areas, especially during peak tourist seasons like Deepavali.

The court highlighted that the reported numbers were significantly lower than what was observed on the ground, suggesting that many vehicles were bypassing the e-pass system. In response, the court has recommended the installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at key checkposts. These cameras would help ensure strict enforcement of the e-pass system by automatically recording and verifying the details of every vehicle entering the region.

Furthermore, the court has called for improvements to the e-pass portal, such as the addition of a drop-down menu listing licensed accommodations to reduce false or inaccurate entries by tourists.

The issue of overcrowding in hill stations is not confined to Tamil Nadu alone. Other regions, like Kerala and Mysuru, have also initiated studies to determine the carrying capacities of their tourist destinations to address environmental concerns and sustainably regulate tourism. Activists and environmentalists are urging authorities to implement more stringent measures to preserve the ecological balance of these fragile hill ecosystems.

In response to the court’s recommendations, Tamil Nadu authorities have begun making changes to improve the system. These include shifting checkposts to areas with better mobile connectivity and introducing QR codes for easier e-pass registration, thus making the process more efficient.

This video explores the challenges faced by the e-pass system, the court’s proposed solutions, and the broader efforts underway to promote sustainable tourism while preserving the environment in these hill stations.

Credits

Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan