Watch | Why did this Ukrainian village flood itself?

A video on how the residents of Demydiv in Ukraine flooded their village to stop Russian Advance

In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, many civilians have been fighting alongside the Ukranian army. Others are contributing in their own way too.

In some cases, residents have wrecked their own territory to stop the better equipped Russian forces from advancing.

In one such instance residents of Demydiv in Ukraine flooded their own village to keep the Russian troops at bay.

Demydiv is a village in Ukraine, north of the capital Kiev. To slow down the Russian forces, the Army blew up a bridge near Demydiv that crosses the Irpin River. They had done the same to hundreds of bridges across the country.

Demydiv then got flooded when troops opened the dam between the Irpin river and the Kiev reservoir. This sent water raging into the countryside.

This motive of this move was initially unclear. But approaching Russian convoys and troops were stopped from advancing when the flooding created a lake in front of them.

This sacrificial flooding also prevented Demydiv from becoming an epicenter of mass killings and destruction.

In a normal scenario, this would have been a devastating side effect of the war. But the residents of Demydiv, who are still barely staying afloat, have no regrets. They say they are happy that they could save Kiev!

Like the residents of Demydiv, many others across Ukraine have tactically defended their land. They bombed roads, disabled rail lines and shelled runways making it impossible for Russian planes to land.