Watch | Why did this Maharashtra temple town witness communal tension?

This is the Shri Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik district of Maharashtra

Built by Peshwa Balaji Bajirao, the temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and major worship sites of Lord Shiva

But recently, this temple has been embroiled in controversy around a frankincense ritual

What is the row over the ritual?

The temple town of Trimbakeshwar has a total population of barely 15,000, with 250 to 300 Muslims.

Salim Bakshu Sayyad, who hails from a family with a tradition of selling dhotis and puja-related garments, claims that every year on May 13th, his ancestors have faithfully presented fragrant dhoop, or frankincense, to Lord Shiva, on the first step leading to the temple

The annual ritual involves a sandal procession that starts from a local dargah of the Muslim saint Hazrat Sayyed Gulab Shah Wali Baba to commemorate his death anniversary.

It passes by the temple, about 200 metres away.

However, on May 13th, a video of the Sayyad family standing outside the main gate of the temple went viral

The temple authorities are now accusing him and his family of forcible entry.

Sayyad and his family are facing criminal charges under Section 295 of the IPC, following a complaint by the temple authorities.

