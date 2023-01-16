Watch | Why are villagers in Jammu training to use weapons?

January 16, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

Most of these villagers you see here hadn’t touched a weapon in their life

Now, at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Jammu’s Sunderbani more than 50 civilians are learning how to fire a weapon

They are among the hundreds of villagers in Rajouri and Poonch districts who are being imparted basic arms training by the CRPF and the Army over the past week

The training is imparted as part of a government policy to revive Village Defence Committees or Village Defence Guards (VDG) as they are called now

Why are civilians being armed now?

The attempts to revive village defence committees have picked up pace after the Rajouri attack

Seven members of the Hindu community — including two children — were killed in twin terror strikes at Dangri village in Rajouri, on the first two days of this year

However, Home Minister Amit Shah had, on January 13, said that strengthening of the VDCs should not be linked to the Dangri killings

According to a senior government official, the first batch of villagers was trained on December 24, 2022

Report & Video: Vijaita Singh

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Kanishkaa Balachandran