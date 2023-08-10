Watch | Why are Malaiyaha Tamils marching across Sri Lanka?

August 10, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

The Malaiyaha Tamils in Sri Lanka are marching across the country with two objectives -- to trace their roots, and to win their rights

The march, called ‘Maanbumigu Malaiyaha Makkal’ – ‘or honourable Malaiyaha people’, marks 200 years of the arrival of their ancestors from South India

Members of the community along with activists started their march in July 28th from Mannar, in the Northern Province

Their journey of over 200 kms will end at Matale in the central highlands on August 12th

Who are the Malaiyaha Tamils?

The Malaiyaha Tamils, often referred to as Indian Origin Tamils in state records, worked, and continued to work, in the coffee, tea and coconut plantations

Many women and men were brought down from southern India, mostly Tamil Nadu, by the British to work in the plantations that they were running in Ceylon.

Video: Rajesh

Reporting: Meera Srinivasan

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Gopika KP