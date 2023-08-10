HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Why are Malaiyaha Tamils marching across Sri Lanka?

A video on the march conducted by the Malaiyaha community -- to trace their roots, and to win their rights

August 10, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Malaiyaha Tamils in Sri Lanka are marching across the country with two objectives -- to trace their roots, and to win their rights

The march, called ‘Maanbumigu Malaiyaha Makkal’ – ‘or honourable Malaiyaha people’, marks 200 years of the arrival of their ancestors from South India

Members of the community along with activists started their march in July 28th from Mannar, in the Northern Province

Their journey of over 200 kms will end at Matale in the central highlands on August 12th

Who are the Malaiyaha Tamils?

The Malaiyaha Tamils, often referred to as Indian Origin Tamils in state records, worked, and continued to work, in the coffee, tea and coconut plantations

Many women and men were brought down from southern India, mostly Tamil Nadu, by the British to work in the plantations that they were running in Ceylon.

Video: Rajesh  

Reporting: Meera Srinivasan

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Gopika KP   

Related Topics

Sri Lanka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.