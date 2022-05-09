Watch | Why are farmers drying grains on the road?

The Hindu Bureau May 09, 2022 21:02 IST

A video explaining why are farmers from Kancheepuram drying grains on the road in almost all parts of the district.

Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu has always been known either for its silk sarees or its temples. But this town is also a major paddy producer. Since October 1, around 46,280 tonnes of grain were procured by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. The crop is raised on over 50,800 hectares of land in the district. After harvesting, farmers begin the process of removing moisture from the grains. Traditionally, post-harvesting processes were carried out on open lands near temples known as ground. But now, it is carried out on roads in almost all parts of the district. Farmers say they are forced to do it on the roadside because there is no open land left.



